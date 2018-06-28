Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri’s names struck off voters’ list

-The names of Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri struck off from the voter’s list on Wednesday

Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri and their families were on Wednesday struck off from the voter’s list due to their prolonged absence from Darjeeling constituency.

Both Gurung and Giri have been absconding following the 104-day bandh at the hills which began in June 2017. Gurung had been charged under the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act (UAPA) and several sections of IPC for murder, arson and rioting.

The district administration claims that the duo is hiding in Nepal.

Senior Darjeeling administration officials stated that Darjeeling Electoral Office had earlier stuck notices on the residences of over 100 people including the two GJM leaders summoning them. However, the two leaders and their families failed to turn up. “Those who responded to the notice and presented their justification did not get their names struck but those who did not come were inevitably struck off from the electoral list,” a senior official said.

The district administration has stated that it was natural to strike off the names of people absent from a constituency during revision of the electoral list. As per Election Commission rules, if a person is dead, absconding or does not reside in a residential address for more than six months, his or her name will be struck off from the voter’s list during revision. However, the persons are first sent notices giving them time to present their case. After serving of the notice, the absconding GJM leaders had vowed to fight the notice at the Calcutta High Court but no such move was taken since then.

GJM has not issued any statement on the striking of the names of the leaders from the electoral list.

