Latest update March 22nd, 2018 5:41 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Bimal Gurung rubbishes arrest reports from undisclosed place

Mar 21, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Bimal Gurung rubbishes arrest reports from undisclosed place

Fugitive GJM leader Bimal Gurung, on the run since the Gorkhaland agitation in Darjeeling Hills in 2017, has rubbished reports of his arrest near the India-Nepal international border and urged his supporters not to get agitated.

The news of his arrest began to do the rounds soon after the Supreme Court had last week dismissed Gurungs plea seeking protection from arrest and an independent probe into the alleged killings of Gorkhaland supporters.

“The news of my arrest which went viral yesterday has caused panic and fear. I want to assure my supporters that I am safe and secure. I carry the Idea of Gorkhaland in my very being,” Gurung said in a message from an undisclosed location this evening.

“I want our people to know that we are following the righteous and lawful path towards working for the Gorkha community and Gorkhaland. A request to my Gorkha family – please do not get agitated and react to these unfounded rumours of my arrest. This is just a ploy to incite us and trap the true Gorkhas,” he added.

Gurung said that he was “doing everything” to achieve his dream of Gorkhaland and would not stop until it was realised.

“Rest assured that I am doing everything to achieve Gorkhaland. I cannot even conceive of our future without Gorkhaland. I have taken a vow to realise this dream and until that is met, nothing can stop me,” he said.

Gurung, who was president of GJM had called for a Darjeeling Hill bandh in June last year. The Hill witnessed violence during the bandh, which had continued for a record 108 days.

Gurung was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in August for his alleged involvement in bomb blasts in the Darjeeling hills. He is on the run since.

The West Bengal Police had in September last year issued a lookout notice against him, a senior police official said. An arrest warrant was also issued against him by a Darjeeling court.

In November Gurung was suspended by his party and was replaced by Binay Tamang.

[Via: PTI]

17 total views, 4 views today

Comments

comments

State govt, GTA aim to revive Darjeeling as educational hub
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

2 day business summit beings in Darjeeling

March 13, 2018

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 2 days Business summit in Darjeeling on Tuesday. 54,542 total views, 916 views today Comments comments

54,542 total views, 916 views today

IB Rai Sir No More

March 6, 2018

We are sad to share the tragic news that Indra Bahadur Rai sir is no more. He was suffering from prolonged illness. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.   103,140 total views, 916 views today Comments comments

103,140 total views, 916 views today

Discussion

February 20, 2018

The JAP president also said his party would organise a discussion on Gorkhaland at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi on March 15. Leaders of various national and regional parties, he said, will be participating in the discussion. 173,627 total views, 916 views today Comments comments

173,627 total views, 916 views today

Former MP S.P. Lepcha Passes Away

February 12, 2018

A former MP of Darjeeling from CPI (M), S.P. Lepcha, passed away on Monday. He was 92. 212,176 total views, 916 views today Comments comments

212,176 total views, 916 views today

ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING

February 11, 2018

Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters’ association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling. The association has decided […]

216,706 total views, 916 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress