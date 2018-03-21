Bimal Gurung rubbishes arrest reports from undisclosed place

Fugitive GJM leader Bimal Gurung, on the run since the Gorkhaland agitation in Darjeeling Hills in 2017, has rubbished reports of his arrest near the India-Nepal international border and urged his supporters not to get agitated.

The news of his arrest began to do the rounds soon after the Supreme Court had last week dismissed Gurungs plea seeking protection from arrest and an independent probe into the alleged killings of Gorkhaland supporters.

“The news of my arrest which went viral yesterday has caused panic and fear. I want to assure my supporters that I am safe and secure. I carry the Idea of Gorkhaland in my very being,” Gurung said in a message from an undisclosed location this evening.

“I want our people to know that we are following the righteous and lawful path towards working for the Gorkha community and Gorkhaland. A request to my Gorkha family – please do not get agitated and react to these unfounded rumours of my arrest. This is just a ploy to incite us and trap the true Gorkhas,” he added.

Gurung said that he was “doing everything” to achieve his dream of Gorkhaland and would not stop until it was realised.

“Rest assured that I am doing everything to achieve Gorkhaland. I cannot even conceive of our future without Gorkhaland. I have taken a vow to realise this dream and until that is met, nothing can stop me,” he said.

Gurung, who was president of GJM had called for a Darjeeling Hill bandh in June last year. The Hill witnessed violence during the bandh, which had continued for a record 108 days.

Gurung was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in August for his alleged involvement in bomb blasts in the Darjeeling hills. He is on the run since.

The West Bengal Police had in September last year issued a lookout notice against him, a senior police official said. An arrest warrant was also issued against him by a Darjeeling court.

In November Gurung was suspended by his party and was replaced by Binay Tamang.

