Pulse of Darjeeling

Bimal Gurung supporters in Kalimpong join Trinamool

May 04, 2018

More than 200 supporters of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha’s (GJMM) Bimal Gurung faction joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kalimpong on Thursday.

As he took a party flag at the town hall here, one person said they would work with the government rather than fight with it.

“Even if we have to fight for our rights, we can do it by talking with the state in a cordial manner, and that is the reason why we joined the TMC on Thursday,” said Suman Gurung.

Rajya Sabha MP and Trinamul Congress leader from Kurseong, Shanta Chettri, claimed that many people have been joining the TMC after 27 April.

“Youths from various political parties like Jan Andolan Party, Gorkha National Liberation Front and GJMM have left their parties to join us. Moreover, people from Darjeeling, Kurseong and Mirik have also joined the Trinamul,” Ms Chettri said.

She further said that the TMC has always believed in peace, development and democracy, and that people who have been joining the TMC have immense faith in the party.

Talking about development, she said she has attended the parliament session only once, and that she would like to speak there more about various things of the Hills, “the problems and prospects.”

[Via: Statesman News Service]

