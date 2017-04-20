Latest update April 20th, 2017 7:33 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Bimal Gurung ‘tense’ over Kalimpong and Mirik

Apr 20, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Bimal Gurung ‘tense’ over Kalimpong and Mirik

Bimal Gurung with GJM candidates for civic polls [Darpan]

Writes: Vivek Chhetri

Darjeeling, April 19: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung today told cadres that he was having tension over municipal elections in Kalimpong and Mirik but expressed confidence that the party would form civic boards in the two towns.

Polls would be held in 84 wards of Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong and Mirik municipalities on May 14. In 2012, the Morcha had won uncontested all seats, except five in Mirik. The five wards of Mirik were ultimately won by the Morcha.

While announcing the Morcha candidates for Kurseong in the party office at Singmari here today, Gurung said: “I am not worried about Kurseong. Party leaders have done a good job there. Even in Darjeeling, things are fine. But I am tensed over Kalimpong and Mirik. In Kalimpong, you give ticket to one person and another one, who are best friends in the same locality, is heartbroken.”

In the Assembly elections last year, the Jana Andolan Party had led in 17 of the 23 wards in Kalimpong though the Morcha had won the Assembly seat. In Mirik, Mamata Banerjee’s announcement that she would start a survey to look at distributing land rights to the residents gave steam to the Trinamul Congress.

The Morcha chief said the party would still form boards in Kalimpong and Mirik.

“I have been staying in Kalimpong for the past one-and-a-half months. Things are much better there. Even in the last Assembly elections, all political parties, the state government and development boards came together to defeat us but the will of the people was different. This time, too, we will win a minimum of 17 to 18 seats in Kalimpong. The Morcha will form the board in Mirik also.”

The Morcha announced candidates for 19 of 20 seats in Kurseong and 11 of 32 wards in Darjeeling. In Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, the Morcha has denied tickets to most of the councillors of the previous boards.

The party is yet to name the candidates for nine wards in Mirik.

[Via: The Telegraph]

1,010 total views, 1,010 views today

Comments

comments

A true Gorkha soldier - Abhishek Thapa
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

TIBETAN REFUGEES TO GET INDIAN PASSPORTS

April 19, 2017

Tibetan refugees born in India during 1950-87 will soon be able to get Indian passports, according to a new policy by the Centre. 6,371 total views, 4,590 views today Comments comments

6,371 total views, 4,590 views today

GJM RELEASES NAME OF CANDIDATES FOR KURSEONG MUNICIPALITY

April 19, 2017

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has released the names of candidates for Kurseong for the upcoming Municipal elections. GJM sources said name to ward 14 will be released tomorrow. 6,411 total views, 4,595 views today Comments comments

6,411 total views, 4,595 views today

GNLF and TMC alliance for civic polls

April 17, 2017

GNLF and TMC have agreed Alliance for the upcoming Municipality elections in the hills scheduled on May 14. 18,487 total views, 4,568 views today Comments comments

18,487 total views, 4,568 views today

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS NOTIFICATION ISSUED

April 17, 2017

NOTIFICATION for Darjeeling hills Municipality Elections scheduled on May 14 has been issued. 18,511 total views, 4,581 views today Comments comments

18,511 total views, 4,581 views today

DARJEELING TOWN UNDER CCTV SURVEILLANCE

April 17, 2017

Entire Darjeeling town and its vicinity has been put under surveillance by the WB Police. Everything you do is now being monitored by CCTV cameras installed in and around Darjeeling town.  21,213 total views, 4,580 views today Comments comments

21,213 total views, 4,580 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress