Bimal Gurung thanks Centre for ‘NIA probe’ into blasts

DARJEELING: Even as the Centre keeps mum on the issue, beleaguered GJM president Bimal Gurung on Sunday expressed gratitude to the government for reportedly initiating an NIA probe into the bomb blasts and arms haul during the Gorkhaland statehood agitation, in which he has been implicated as the primary accused by the West Bengal government.

Earlier, Gurung had expressed gratitude to the Centre for inviting GJM for tripartite talks that haven’t yet materialised.

Gurung said: “We welcome the probe by NIA into the blasts and recovery of arms, and express gratitude to the Centre and home minister Rajnath Singhji for their support to the highest ideals of fairness and justice in initiating the NIA probe.”

The state, however, denied any knowledge of it. “We have no information about any NIA team visiting the Hills,” said a police department source. ADG (law and order) Anuj Sharma refused comment.

CID is investigating the blasts in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, recovery of arms and the death of police officer Amitava Malik during a raid on October 13 at Singla in the Bengal-Sikkim border area. Gurung however, has demanded all cases be transferred to central agencies, expressing apprehension that CID won’t be “fair” and “unbiased” in its investigation.

[Via: Times of India]

544 total views, 1 views today

Comments

comments