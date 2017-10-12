Bimal Gurung threats to sue Binay Tamang Reciprocating allegation of Binay Tamang that Gurung had plan to kill Tamang, Bimal Gurung has threaten to take legal action against Binay Tamang today if Binay Tamang failed to produce evidence by next 10 days. 1,214 total views, 105 views today Comments comments 1,214 total views, 105 views today

New committee of GJM temporary employees association supports Binay Tamang The new committee of Janmukti Asthai Karmachari has been formed with 30 working members. Anil Rai, NB Chettri and Deuprakash Khawas have been selected as President, vice president and Secretary respectively. The new committee has unanimously decided to support Binay Tamang.

BIMAL GURUNG TO COME OUT FROM HIDE OUTS! As per the viral news in social media, Bimal Gurung has said he will come to open in October 30 as per the demand of public.

Mamata blames Centre for unrest in Darjeeling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today held the Centre responsible for the Darjeeling unrest and said the state government would not tolerate any rumour-mongering that might endanger peace. "There was peace in the (Darjeeling) hills. Due to Delhi's instigation, the peace was disturbed for a few days but peace has returned […]