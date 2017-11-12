Latest update February 12th, 2018 8:14 PM

Bimal Gurung urges supporters to be patient

Nov 12, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Bimal Gurung urges supporters to be patient

“I am very close, standing by the people of the hills, have patience,” said Gurung in an audio clip.

In a taped audio message Bimal Gurung urged his supporters to be patient. He said “I am very close, standing by the people of the hills, have patience.” He also mentioned that he would join the tripartite talks, when it happens.

The question is when will the tripartite negotiations start? Home ministry sources revealed that they are still undecided on whom to invite for the negotiations, Bimal Gurung or the current GTA chairperson Binay Tamang.

A committee was set up to look into the modalities about six week ago. The state government have been appraised of the decisions and developments regularly. But ministry insiders are not sure if the West Bengal government will come to the negotiating table if Gurung was invited.

The ministry is in a dilemma – a state government boycott would jeopardise the talks and would be an open snub for the central government, while on the other hand Gurung is still an ally of the ruling BJP, so he cannot be out rightly ignored.

Some morcha leaders from the Gurung faction are aware about the fact that Centre is talking to the state government on the tripartite negotiations.

West Bengal government sources say that no one can decide unilaterally on the tripartite negotiations, including on whom to invite. The state government would prefer pre-negotiation talks between all stakeholders to finalise certain issues.

Binay Tamang said that they have urged the state government to take the initiative in convening the tripartite negotiations. He has also challenged the GJM chief to come out in the open.

On the other hand, continuing his tirade against the present GTA leaders Gurung has again targeted Tamang. he said in his audio message “Binay’s supporters are no longer detained in the hills, even if they have pending cases against them.

However, arrest is imminent if he is a Bimal supporter, what can I say.” Binay had shot back saying “He should come out in the open and answer all allegations, only that will satisfy the people of the hills.”

[Via: IndiaToday]

