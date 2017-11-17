Bimal plea to skip Binay meet

Darjeeling: Bimal Gurung on Thursday appealed to the hill people not to attend a meeting organised by the Binay Tamang camp of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in Darjeeling on Sunday.

The Tamang camp has already held two meetings in Kurseong and Kalimpong, where the attendance has been encouraging.

“I appeal to the people not to attend the meeting and sell your dignity to those who have sold the land,” Gurung said in an audio message that was posted by Roshan Giri on the party’s WhatsApp group.

Gurung, however, reiterated that it was Tamang and not he who had called the indefinite strike. He appealed to Tamang to ensure tea workers got their wages.

[Via; The Telegraph]

15 total views, 15 views today

Comments

comments