Latest update December 21st, 2017 5:57 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Binay-Anit faction of GJMM forms Kalimpong Civic Board, Ravi Pradhan a new Chairman

Dec 21, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Binay-Anit faction of GJMM forms Kalimpong Civic Board, Ravi Pradhan a new Chairman

Ravi Pradhan (right), Bhim Agarwal, take oath on Wednesday

Kalimpong: The Binay-Anit faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha formally took control of the Kalimpong municipality on Wednesday with Ravi Pradhan and Bhim Agarwal taking oath as chairman and vice-chairman of the civic body, respectively.

The new civic chief said his focus would be on solving the water crisis and turning the town into a “green city”.

Pradhan is the councillor of ward 3 and Agarwal of ward 9 of the 23-member municipality. While Pradhan had won from the seat on the ticket of the united Morcha, which had bagged 19 wards in the civic election held earlier in May, Agarwal was one of the two elected Trinamul councillors.

The other two wards were bagged by the Jana Andolan Party.

However, in the wake of the recent unrest in the hills, the Trinamul councillors joined the Morcha and subsequently, 14 Morcha councillors shifted their allegiance to the Tamang-Thapa group.

This led to the Morcha rebels moving a no-confidence motion against the former chairman, Suva Pradhan, on December 14, resulting in his ouster.

Speaking to reporters, the new civic chief said his main priority would be to solve the water problem and turn Kalimpong into a green city.

“The biggest problem facing the residents of the town is the problem of water scarcity and I, my vice-chairman and councillors will work towards solving it. As regards green city, we are already in talks with the ministers in the state government and we will work towards that goal as well.”

 

[Via: The Telegraph]

5,601 total views, 1,662 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Morcha woman bail cancelled

December 16, 2017

The High Court of Sikkim on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Sabitri Rai, a leader of Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha. On September 1, as a team of the state police had conducted raid in south Sikkim district in search of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and had nabbed Rai. She […]

35,813 total views, 3,575 views today

GNLF rally

December 13, 2017

Darjeeling: GNWO, the women’s wing of GNLF, will organise a rally and meeting here on December 31, demanding conferment of Sixth Schedule status on the hills. The meeting will be held at Chowk Bazaar, while the rally will start from Ava Art Gallery. 53,065 total views, 3,576 views today Comments comments

53,065 total views, 3,576 views today

Talks on wage

December 9, 2017

The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22. 81,520 total views, 3,576 views today Comments comments

81,520 total views, 3,576 views today

Mamata Seeks More Forces In Darjeeling

December 8, 2017

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 7 December, requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send more central forces to the Darjeeling hills, underscoring the strategic importance of the area that is at the confluence of several international borders, sources said. 87,079 total views, 3,577 views today Comments comments

87,079 total views, 3,577 views today

3 DAYS TOURISM FESTIVAL IN THE HILLS FROM 27 TO 29 DEC

December 7, 2017

The three-day a tourism festival from December 27 to 29 will be held in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik, organised by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the state government. 90,890 total views, 3,576 views today Comments comments

90,890 total views, 3,576 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress