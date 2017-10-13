Latest update October 13th, 2017 10:56 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Binay central panel credit

Oct 13, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Binay central panel credit

– Leader: My letters led to committee

Siliguri, Oct. 12: Rebel Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Binay Tamang today sought to take credit for the Centre’s formation of a committee to look into the Darjeeling issue, saying it was his letter to Union home minister Rajnath Singh that led to the move.

“On September 3, after I was made the chief coordinator of the party, I wrote to the Union home minister mentioning that if any tripartite talks are held on the hill issue, I should be called. On October 10, after I took charge at the GTA, I sent another set of letters. It was yesterday that I learnt about the committee and I feel that it was done because of my letters,” Tamang said.

The Centre has formed a high-level committee of officials to initiate a composite dialogue with the Mamata Banerjee government and Morcha representatives to find a solution to the Gorkhaland issue.

The third round of bipartite talks between the Bengal government and the hill parties are scheduled for September 16 in Nabanna. The Centre is yet to decide on a date for the tripartite talks.

Asked if he would attend the tripartite talks if Morcha chief Bimal Gurung was invited, Tamang said: “We feel some legal hurdles might crop up if a person, against whom charges have been clamped under the UAPA and who is wanted in several cases, is called for such talks. We believe the Centre also knows it.”

Tamang will head for Calcutta tomorrow and is slated to meet the chief minister in the afternoon. He will meet the governor on September 15 and attend the talks with the state the day after.

Tamang today appealed to tourists to visit the hills with a promise of security. “We welcome tourists to the hills and would like to assure them that all steps would be taken to ensure their protection. Peace and normality have been restored in the hills,” he said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

21 total views, 21 views today

Comments

comments

Defamation suit threat by Bimal
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

People Shut Down Pedong Bazar

October 13, 2017

All the shops were shut down at Pedong as the local people called for “Janta Strike”. The movement of the vehicles too have stopped and Pedong Bazaar remains completely Closed. 1,936 total views, 1,936 views today Comments comments

1,936 total views, 1,936 views today

Bimal Gurung threats to sue Binay Tamang

October 12, 2017

Reciprocating allegation of Binay Tamang that Gurung had plan to kill Tamang, Bimal Gurung has threaten to take legal action against Binay Tamang today if Binay Tamang failed to produce evidence by next 10 days. 5,227 total views, 4,118 views today Comments comments

5,227 total views, 4,118 views today

New committee of GJM temporary employees association supports Binay Tamang

October 12, 2017

The new committee of Janmukti Asthai Karmachari has been formed with 30 working members. Anil Rai, NB Chettri and Deuprakash Khawas have been selected as President, vice president and Secretary respectively. The new committee has unanimously decided to support Binay Tamang. 5,426 total views, 4,121 views today Comments comments

5,426 total views, 4,121 views today

BIMAL GURUNG TO COME OUT FROM HIDE OUTS!

October 12, 2017

As per the viral news in social media, Bimal Gurung has said he will come to open in October 30 as per the demand of public. 5,459 total views, 4,118 views today Comments comments

5,459 total views, 4,118 views today

Mamata blames Centre for unrest in Darjeeling

October 12, 2017

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today held the Centre responsible for the Darjeeling unrest and said the state government would not tolerate any rumour-mongering that might endanger peace. “There was peace in the (Darjeeling) hills. Due to Delhi’s instigation, the peace was disturbed for a few days but peace has returned […]

7,177 total views, 4,111 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress