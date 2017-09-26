Binay claims Bimal lobby ‘plan’ to lift strike

In Darjeeling, rebel Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Binay Tamang today said he had information that Bimal Gurung could withdraw the strike soon.

“My sources have told me that Union home minister Rajnath Singh will issue a statement tomorrow promising something for the hills. It would be based on inputs given by S.S. Ahluwalia. After the statement, the strike will probably be withdrawn by them (the Gurung faction). The entire game-plan is being orchestrated by the Darjeeling MP,” Tamang claimed.

“My sources said Ahluwalia would come to Darjeeling and try to mobilise support for Bimal Gurung because a lot of people have started following me now. This false game plan is neither being understood by Bimal Gurung nor his supporters,” the rebel Morcha leader added.

Tamang criticised Ahluwalia for staying away from his constituency Darjeeling during the three months of strike.

“When people died during the agitation, the MP did not dare come up to the hills. But now, if his plan succeeds, he will turn up only after things get normal,” said Tamang.

Repeated calls to Ahluwalia went unanswered.

