Latest update October 31st, 2017 5:26 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Binay Claims extortion in his, party’s name

Oct 31, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Binay Claims extortion in his, party’s name

Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha (GJMM) leader and chairman of the board of administrators for the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Binay Tamang today alleged that some miscreant s were collecting money in his and the party’s name from the business community. According to him, he will ask the administration to take steps against the same.

“At some places in the Hills and Sikkim and Siliguri, some miscreants have been collecting money from the business community by using my name, and the names of the party and Anit Thapa, while also threatening them. I condemn this as these people are not feeling safe.

“I appeal to the business community to inform me if such a thing happens so that Ican take action with help from the administration. I also want to say that no political party should protect them if we find out who all are invoIved in the same, Mr Tamang said. He added that the informers’ names would be kept a secret.
” Peace has just returned in the Hills and these types of things will not only affect business persons, but also make the people feel unsafe. We want peace in Darjeeling and everyone should be involved in it. I will take this up with top police officials. We also appeal to the police to take strict action against these types of things,” he added.

On the Morcha general secretary Roshan Giri’s statement that GJMM chief Bimal Gurung would not be making a public appearance on 30 October, Mr Tamang said, it was announced that Gurung would not come out as a tripartite meeting was being called by the Centre on 24 September, Gurung had said that they had suspended the 104 day strike saying that a tripartite meet was being called, but it seems they were lying that time. They are again claiming a tripartite meeting soon. This tripartite meeting is not being called because of Gurung or Giri. It was Munish Tamang who had taken up the matter with the home ministry. But till now, the Centre has not given any date for such a meeting. He was referring to National Gorkhaland Committee leader Munish Tamang who has been fighting for Gorkhaland in Delhi.

“Yesterday’s statement is a laughable matter and also sad. It is being made as if the tripartite meeting is being called for Gorkhaland . If so, why are they still hiding? They should have come out in front of the people. Will they attend the tripartite meeting while in hiding ? T here is no logic behind this, but they are all doing this as a face-saving measure, he said.

Mr Tamang also claimed that Mr Giri had recently told “some persons” that he would resign from politics but that he and his family should be given safety in Darjeeling.

He further said that he would take up the different problems of the Darjeeling District hospital with the principal secretary of the state Healt h and Family Welfare department.

[Via: SNS]

19 total views, 19 views today

Comments

comments

GTA graft cases await Gurung
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bandana Yonzon – Bimal Loyalist Arrested From Kalimpong on Oct 28

October 29, 2017

Kalimpong police have today arrested Bandana Yonzon, a Bimal Gurung loyalist. Bandana is the President of Kalimpong Town Committee Nari Morcha and was actively involved in the Gorkhaland Movement. 1,625 total views, 1,625 views today Comments comments

1,625 total views, 1,625 views today

Kalimpong GJM party office reclaimed by Bimal loyalists

October 27, 2017

On October 7, 2017 those who were loyal to Binoy Tamang faction of the GJM had removed the posters and flags containing an image of Bimal Gurung from GJM party office in Kalimpong. It was the symbolic removal of Bimal as the party chief. Today, 20 days later – in […]

21,506 total views, 2,582 views today

NGC MEETING WITH HOME MINISTER.

October 27, 2017

The National Gorkhaland Committee ( NGC) Delegation met the Home Minister Sh. Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi this evening. Members of the Delegation were Gen. Shakti Gurung, Sh. Trilok Dewan, Dr. GS Yonzon, Sh. Udai Kumai, Sh. Naveen Subba, Dr. Munish Tamang. The Delegation had a detailed […]

21,522 total views, 2,583 views today

Torture charge

October 27, 2017

The wife of Barun Bhujel, the arrested Morcha councillor who died in Calcutta on Wednesday, has alleged that her husband was tortured in jail. Doctors had said Bhujel suffered from pancreatitis. The police, too, have denied the charge of torture. 21,562 total views, 2,584 views today Comments comments

21,562 total views, 2,584 views today

Mourners Gherao Kalimpong Thana

October 27, 2017

Mourners on the funeral procession of Barun Bhujel today gheraoed Kalimpong Thana to protest against his arrest, and eventual death 21,453 total views, 2,580 views today Comments comments

21,453 total views, 2,580 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress