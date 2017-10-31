Binay Claims extortion in his, party’s name

Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha (GJMM) leader and chairman of the board of administrators for the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Binay Tamang today alleged that some miscreant s were collecting money in his and the party’s name from the business community. According to him, he will ask the administration to take steps against the same.

“At some places in the Hills and Sikkim and Siliguri, some miscreants have been collecting money from the business community by using my name, and the names of the party and Anit Thapa, while also threatening them. I condemn this as these people are not feeling safe.

“I appeal to the business community to inform me if such a thing happens so that Ican take action with help from the administration. I also want to say that no political party should protect them if we find out who all are invoIved in the same, Mr Tamang said. He added that the informers’ names would be kept a secret.

” Peace has just returned in the Hills and these types of things will not only affect business persons, but also make the people feel unsafe. We want peace in Darjeeling and everyone should be involved in it. I will take this up with top police officials. We also appeal to the police to take strict action against these types of things,” he added.

On the Morcha general secretary Roshan Giri’s statement that GJMM chief Bimal Gurung would not be making a public appearance on 30 October, Mr Tamang said, it was announced that Gurung would not come out as a tripartite meeting was being called by the Centre on 24 September, Gurung had said that they had suspended the 104 day strike saying that a tripartite meet was being called, but it seems they were lying that time. They are again claiming a tripartite meeting soon. This tripartite meeting is not being called because of Gurung or Giri. It was Munish Tamang who had taken up the matter with the home ministry. But till now, the Centre has not given any date for such a meeting. He was referring to National Gorkhaland Committee leader Munish Tamang who has been fighting for Gorkhaland in Delhi.

“Yesterday’s statement is a laughable matter and also sad. It is being made as if the tripartite meeting is being called for Gorkhaland . If so, why are they still hiding? They should have come out in front of the people. Will they attend the tripartite meeting while in hiding ? T here is no logic behind this, but they are all doing this as a face-saving measure, he said.

Mr Tamang also claimed that Mr Giri had recently told “some persons” that he would resign from politics but that he and his family should be given safety in Darjeeling.

He further said that he would take up the different problems of the Darjeeling District hospital with the principal secretary of the state Healt h and Family Welfare department.

[Via: SNS]

