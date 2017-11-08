Binay-CM talk on residential and Gorkha certificates

Binay Tamang, the chairman of the board of administrators of the GTA, on Tuesday called up chief minister Mamata Banerjee and chief secretary and discussed changes that were made in obtaining residential and Gorkha certificates. “We found that sub-divisional officer’s office had made some changes in the process for obtaining residential and Gorkha certificates. The chief minister and chief secretary have directed the administration to follow the old procedures,” said Tamang.
