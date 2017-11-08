Binay-CM talk on residential and Gorkha certificates

Bandana Yonzon – Bimal Loyalist Arrested From Kalimpong on Oct 28 Kalimpong police have today arrested Bandana Yonzon, a Bimal Gurung loyalist. Bandana is the President of Kalimpong Town Committee Nari Morcha and was actively involved in the Gorkhaland Movement. 52,165 total views, 4,042 views today Comments comments 52,165 total views, 4,042 views today

Kalimpong GJM party office reclaimed by Bimal loyalists On October 7, 2017 those who were loyal to Binoy Tamang faction of the GJM had removed the posters and flags containing an image of Bimal Gurung from GJM party office in Kalimpong. It was the symbolic removal of Bimal as the party chief. Today, 20 days later – in […]

NGC MEETING WITH HOME MINISTER. The National Gorkhaland Committee ( NGC) Delegation met the Home Minister Sh. Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi this evening. Members of the Delegation were Gen. Shakti Gurung, Sh. Trilok Dewan, Dr. GS Yonzon, Sh. Udai Kumai, Sh. Naveen Subba, Dr. Munish Tamang. The Delegation had a detailed […]

Torture charge The wife of Barun Bhujel, the arrested Morcha councillor who died in Calcutta on Wednesday, has alleged that her husband was tortured in jail. Doctors had said Bhujel suffered from pancreatitis. The police, too, have denied the charge of torture.