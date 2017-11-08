Latest update November 9th, 2017 6:43 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Binay-CM talk on residential and Gorkha certificates

Nov 08, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Binay-CM talk on residential and Gorkha certificates

Binay Tamang, the chairman of the board of administrators of the GTA, on Tuesday called up chief minister Mamata Banerjee and chief secretary and discussed changes that were made in obtaining residential and Gorkha certificates. “We found that sub-divisional officer’s office had made some changes in the process for obtaining residential and Gorkha certificates. The chief minister and chief secretary have directed the administration to follow the old procedures,” said Tamang.

2,314 total views, 595 views today

Comments

comments

Sikkim woman flies high in paragliding
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bandana Yonzon – Bimal Loyalist Arrested From Kalimpong on Oct 28

October 29, 2017

Kalimpong police have today arrested Bandana Yonzon, a Bimal Gurung loyalist. Bandana is the President of Kalimpong Town Committee Nari Morcha and was actively involved in the Gorkhaland Movement. 52,165 total views, 4,042 views today Comments comments

52,165 total views, 4,042 views today

Kalimpong GJM party office reclaimed by Bimal loyalists

October 27, 2017

On October 7, 2017 those who were loyal to Binoy Tamang faction of the GJM had removed the posters and flags containing an image of Bimal Gurung from GJM party office in Kalimpong. It was the symbolic removal of Bimal as the party chief. Today, 20 days later – in […]

72,094 total views, 4,055 views today

NGC MEETING WITH HOME MINISTER.

October 27, 2017

The National Gorkhaland Committee ( NGC) Delegation met the Home Minister Sh. Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi this evening. Members of the Delegation were Gen. Shakti Gurung, Sh. Trilok Dewan, Dr. GS Yonzon, Sh. Udai Kumai, Sh. Naveen Subba, Dr. Munish Tamang. The Delegation had a detailed […]

72,052 total views, 4,039 views today

Torture charge

October 27, 2017

The wife of Barun Bhujel, the arrested Morcha councillor who died in Calcutta on Wednesday, has alleged that her husband was tortured in jail. Doctors had said Bhujel suffered from pancreatitis. The police, too, have denied the charge of torture. 72,016 total views, 4,026 views today Comments comments

72,016 total views, 4,026 views today

Mourners Gherao Kalimpong Thana

October 27, 2017

Mourners on the funeral procession of Barun Bhujel today gheraoed Kalimpong Thana to protest against his arrest, and eventual death 71,963 total views, 4,043 views today Comments comments

71,963 total views, 4,043 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress