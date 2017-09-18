Latest update September 18th, 2017 2:20 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Binay drive on gardens

Sep 18, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Binay drive on gardens

Rebel Morcha leader Anit Thapa speaks at a public meeting in Kurseong on Sunday

Siliguri, Sept. 17: The Binay Tamang faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has decided to visit closed tea gardens in the hills from tomorrow and urge workers to rejoin their duties.

This is the first time that the Binay camp has planned to speak to people employed in a particular sector, though its leaders have been approaching general public with an appeal to defy the ongoing strike.

Karuna Gurung, a leader of the Binay lobby, told a public meeting in Kurseong today that from tomorrow, they would visit tea estates and urge workers to rejoin jobs.

“We are in touch with the workers as well as the management of a number of tea estates in the hills, some of which will reopen from tomorrow. The gardens need to start functioning for workers’ hardship to end,” said Karuna, who is the president of the Kurseong subdivisional unit of the Darjeeling Terai Dooars Plantation Labour Union, a wing of the Morcha.

Her claim that some tea gardens would reopen couldn’t be confirmed independently.

Anit Thapa, a leader of the Binay camp of the Morcha, also addressed the meeting in Kurseong.

Karuna was one of the delegates who had represented the Morcha at the second round of bipartite talks with the state government at Uttarkanya here on September 12.

Tea garden workers and their families are the worst affected because of the ongoing general strike that entered Day 95 today. The labourers have not received wages for the past three months and it is not clear whether they will get the annual bonus ahead of the Puja season.

The hills have 87 tea estates with over 55,000 workers.

“Over two lakh people live in hill tea gardens. If the Binay faction manages to persuade workers to defy the strike, it would be a jolt to the Bimal Gurung lobby. Equal number of people are engaged in the tourism sector and are bearing the brunt of the strike. But there is little chance that the Puja season will be a hit for the hills even if normality is restored. But for the tea sector, the production continues till December, though in less quantities,” an observer said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

467 total views, 467 views today

Comments

comments

Tourists cancel trips to Dooars
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Road block custody

September 17, 2017

Thirty-three Morcha supporters, including some women, were sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by a Siliguri court today for blocking a highway in Mirik. 5,476 total views, 2,069 views today Comments comments

5,476 total views, 2,069 views today

Kalimpong Journalist Assaulted

September 16, 2017

Police allegedly rained batons on The Statesman journalist/correspondent, Nisha Chettri, in Kalimpong town this morning. According to Nisha, she was “taking photos of the lathi-charge and the clash between GJM supporters and the police at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong when ASP Amlan Bose, walked to me and hit me several […]

10,168 total views, 2,069 views today

12 supporters arrested

September 16, 2017

Gorkhaland supporters clashed with the police after attacking a school bus and ransacking several shops in Kalimpong district in the Darjeeling hills, 12 GJM supporters were arrested. 10,135 total views, 2,069 views today Comments comments

10,135 total views, 2,069 views today

Binay Tamang appeals to lift Bandh

September 14, 2017

GJM leader Binay Tamang also appealed to the public to lift the bandh. In an appeal to the masses through television channels, Tamang stated:”I had appealed on Tuesday. Once again I am appealing today. The bandh has to be lifted. A section of the public and hardliners do not want […]

19,050 total views, 2,070 views today

Indefinite Bandh enters Day 92 in the hills

September 14, 2017

The indefinite shutdown in the hills entered its 92nd day on Thursday. 19,128 total views, 2,071 views today Comments comments

19,128 total views, 2,071 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think we will achieve Gorkhaland this time?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress