Binay leaves Dooars field

Siliguri/Jalpaiguri: The Binay Tamang lobby of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has not fielded candidates in the Dooars for the rural polls and supported Trinamul despite his declarations to put up nominees in some seats.

“The decision (to contest), however, could not be implemented because it came just ahead of the nominations. By then Trinamul leaders had finalised candidates in almost all seats in all three (panchayat) tiers. In fact, in some seats, there are multiple candidates, all of whom claim to have been fielded by the party,” said a Morcha leader in the Dooars.

In such a situation, he said it was quite a tough task for the Morcha to select seats where Trinamul would withdraw so that the hill party can field candidates. Most important, local Trinamul leaders and their candidates had to be persuaded.

As a result of the problems, Morcha party leaders have decided to go by Tamang’s decision -but only partially. “We will support Trinamul candidates across the Dooars as it has been decided by our central leaders. But the nomination process has already ended and there is no more time for us to field candidates,” added the leader.

Sources, however, maintained that the Bimal Gurung lobby of Morcha – its presence can still be felt in some locations of the Dooars and particularly in the eastern part in Alipurduar district – has fielded candidates in some seats.

Leaders of the Gurung lobby have, however, gone ahead with their “old ally” BJP and their candidates are contesting on the BJP symbol, said sources.

The absence of candidates of the Tamang lobby indicates that the current Morcha chief is more focussed on the hills observers said.

“Ever since Binay Tamang took over reins of the party in his hand, there has been no major political activity in the Terai and Dooars, where Morcha used to have considerable support. This has left party workers and leaders confused. Many have defected to Trinamul. His decision to support Trinamul in the rural polls, followed by the fact that hardly any candidate has been fielded by his lobby, indicates that he is more focussed on the hills,” said one observer.

Morcha supporters in the Terai are confused. “No political programme has been taken up by the party in the Terai, particularly in rural areas of the Siliguri sub-division, except a public meeting Tamang had held in Sukna. We are not sure whether the leadership is interested in expanding in the Terai,” said a senior Morcha worker in Naxalbari.

[Via: The Telegraph]

