Latest update September 19th, 2017 10:39 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Binay meets CM before Delhi trip

Sep 19, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Binay meets CM before Delhi trip

– Bimal tells rebel leader not to use Morcha banner

Mamata with Tamang (left) and Thapa after the meeting in Nabanna. Picture by Shyamal Maitra

Calcutta, Sept. 18: Rebel Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa today met Mamata Banerjee in Calcutta before heading for Delhi, following which Bimal Gurung released a letter asking the expelled duo “not to use the party banner”.

It was not immediately clear why Tamang and Thapa went to Delhi but sources in the state secretariat in Nabanna said the two had held discussions with the chief minister on the stand they should take in the capital.

“The state government wants to promote Tamang as the main leader in the hills because he is not a hardliner like Gurung…. The strategy appears to be working so far as the effect of the strike is gradually fading in the region,” said an official at Nabanna.

“The meeting in Calcutta was to ensure that Tamang gets due importance in Delhi,” the official added.

With the state government appearing to acknowledge the rebel leaders, their sudden decision to leave for Delhi caused a flutter in the Gurung camp.

“Yes, we will be leaving for Delhi later this evening. We have an important but unofficial meeting at 11.30pm today. We will return tomorrow,” Tamang said over the phone after the Nabanna meeting.

He, however, refused to divulge details, but political analysts said the Tamang camp was trying hard to set the ball rolling for a tripartite meeting involving the Centre.

“The Gurung lobby is also trying hard for a tripartite meeting. But if the Tamang camp manages to get to court the Centre, it would be a huge setback for the rival group,” said an observer.

Later in the afternoon, Morcha chief Gurung issued a letter to Tamang and Thapa, and directed them to stop using the Morcha’s banner.

The letter, signed by Gurung, was read out to journalists in Darjeeling by Yuva Morcha president Prakash Gurung from an undisclosed location. “You are directed not to use using the party banner, letter pad and party position,” the letter said.

“We will immediately send these letters to Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa,” Prakash said.

Sources said Gurung and his supporters were worried over a section of the hill residents responding to appeals by the Tamang lobby to defy the strike.

“The rebels are making some impact. Schools in Kurseong started holding classes from today, they are working on granting bonus to the tea garden workers and employees have started attending offices. Where is the shutdown? These developments are bound to worry the Gurung camp,” an observer said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

1,707 total views, 660 views today

Comments

comments

Power production resumes
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Road block custody

September 17, 2017

Thirty-three Morcha supporters, including some women, were sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by a Siliguri court today for blocking a highway in Mirik. 15,816 total views, 1,876 views today Comments comments

15,816 total views, 1,876 views today

Kalimpong Journalist Assaulted

September 16, 2017

Police allegedly rained batons on The Statesman journalist/correspondent, Nisha Chettri, in Kalimpong town this morning. According to Nisha, she was “taking photos of the lathi-charge and the clash between GJM supporters and the police at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong when ASP Amlan Bose, walked to me and hit me several […]

20,505 total views, 1,875 views today

12 supporters arrested

September 16, 2017

Gorkhaland supporters clashed with the police after attacking a school bus and ransacking several shops in Kalimpong district in the Darjeeling hills, 12 GJM supporters were arrested. 20,471 total views, 1,876 views today Comments comments

20,471 total views, 1,876 views today

Binay Tamang appeals to lift Bandh

September 14, 2017

GJM leader Binay Tamang also appealed to the public to lift the bandh. In an appeal to the masses through television channels, Tamang stated:”I had appealed on Tuesday. Once again I am appealing today. The bandh has to be lifted. A section of the public and hardliners do not want […]

29,390 total views, 1,877 views today

Indefinite Bandh enters Day 92 in the hills

September 14, 2017

The indefinite shutdown in the hills entered its 92nd day on Thursday. 29,464 total views, 1,876 views today Comments comments

29,464 total views, 1,876 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think we will achieve Gorkhaland this time?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress