Binay meets CM before Delhi trip

– Bimal tells rebel leader not to use Morcha banner

Mamata with Tamang (left) and Thapa after the meeting in Nabanna. Picture by Shyamal Maitra

Calcutta, Sept. 18: Rebel Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa today met Mamata Banerjee in Calcutta before heading for Delhi, following which Bimal Gurung released a letter asking the expelled duo “not to use the party banner”.

It was not immediately clear why Tamang and Thapa went to Delhi but sources in the state secretariat in Nabanna said the two had held discussions with the chief minister on the stand they should take in the capital.

“The state government wants to promote Tamang as the main leader in the hills because he is not a hardliner like Gurung…. The strategy appears to be working so far as the effect of the strike is gradually fading in the region,” said an official at Nabanna.

“The meeting in Calcutta was to ensure that Tamang gets due importance in Delhi,” the official added.

With the state government appearing to acknowledge the rebel leaders, their sudden decision to leave for Delhi caused a flutter in the Gurung camp.

“Yes, we will be leaving for Delhi later this evening. We have an important but unofficial meeting at 11.30pm today. We will return tomorrow,” Tamang said over the phone after the Nabanna meeting.

He, however, refused to divulge details, but political analysts said the Tamang camp was trying hard to set the ball rolling for a tripartite meeting involving the Centre.

“The Gurung lobby is also trying hard for a tripartite meeting. But if the Tamang camp manages to get to court the Centre, it would be a huge setback for the rival group,” said an observer.

Later in the afternoon, Morcha chief Gurung issued a letter to Tamang and Thapa, and directed them to stop using the Morcha’s banner.

The letter, signed by Gurung, was read out to journalists in Darjeeling by Yuva Morcha president Prakash Gurung from an undisclosed location. “You are directed not to use using the party banner, letter pad and party position,” the letter said.

“We will immediately send these letters to Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa,” Prakash said.

Sources said Gurung and his supporters were worried over a section of the hill residents responding to appeals by the Tamang lobby to defy the strike.

“The rebels are making some impact. Schools in Kurseong started holding classes from today, they are working on granting bonus to the tea garden workers and employees have started attending offices. Where is the shutdown? These developments are bound to worry the Gurung camp,” an observer said.

