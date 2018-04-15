Latest update April 16th, 2018 8:26 PM

Binay pushes for transparent hill body

Binay Tamang in Mungpoo on Saturday

Siliguri: Binay Tamang, chairman of the Board of Administrators of the GTA, on Saturday “disclosed” details of the projects taken up by the development body across the hills since September 2017, when the board was formed.

Tamang was speaking at a programme organised by the GTA in Jogi Ghat, Mungpoo, around 50 km from here.

At the event, huge hoardings, mentioning details of projects taken up and completed by the BoA under the chairmanship of Tamang in the Kalimpong district and in the sub-divisions of Darjeeling, Mirik and Kurseong of Darjeeling district were displayed, along with the money allocated for each project.

“Earlier, people in the hills had no inkling about the projects taken up by GTA. Money allotted and spent, project’s status of implementation and other similar information was not available in public domain. But we have been working in a transparent manner and so, furnished the details of all projects taken up since the Board of Administrators had been formed,” said Tamang.

Tamang also laid foundation stones of as 53 projects, which would be taken up in these areas.

The decision to furnish details of such projects – a rare in recent years – is a part of the political strategy of Tamang lobby of the Morcha, opined observers.

“First of all, there are allegations of corruption and siphoning of government funds by the GTA during the regime of Bimal Gurung. Secondly, the GNLF of late, has started demanding that a neutral or apolitical person must be put in the chairman’s post instead of Binay Tamang,” pointed an observer.

[Via: The Telegraph]

