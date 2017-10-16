Latest update October 16th, 2017 9:14 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Binay Tamang Asks For Funds to Organise Tourism Festival in Darjeeling

Oct 16, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Binay Tamang Asks For Funds to Organise Tourism Festival in Darjeeling

Darjeeling is a tourist hotspot in India and one of the popular destinations for movie shootings. But tourism industry was badly hit due to Gorkhaland agitation for the last four months.

Chairman of the Board of Administrators for the Darjeeling Hills, Binay Tamang, on Monday demanded special funds from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for an international tourism festival.

Darjeeling is a tourist hotspot in India and one of the popular destinations for movie shootings. But tourism industry was badly hit due to Gorkhaland agitation for the last four months.

Most of the hotels are still closed and tourists are wary of going to Darjeeling due to security reasons. In a normal tourist season, 45,000 foreign and nearly 5 lakh domestic tourists visit Darjeeling annually.

To give a boost to the tourism industry, Tamang has requested Banerjee for special fund to bring tourists once again to Darjeeling.

“Special tourism publicity campaign for Darjeeling in regional and national media with tag line ‘Darjeeling Hills Welcomes You’ and 10 day international level tourism festival during the last week of December 2017 to attract national and international tourists and sanction of fund for the said purpose,” Tamang said in a letter to Banerjee.

He also demanded that all cultural development boards formed for various backward class communities by the state government should be brought under the administrative control of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

During the meet with Banerjee, Tamang reminded her that several departments like rural development, cooperation department, minority affairs, fire and emergency, PWD, forest, tribal bodies, which are supposed to be under GTA are still be to be transferred. He also demanded a separate Suchana-O-Sanskriti Bhawan for GTA.

Raising concern over the plight of tea workers, Binay asked Mamata to take action against Alchemist Group and its chief KD Singh (owner of several tea gardens in Darjeeling) for non-payment of wages to tea workers for months. Singh is a Trinamool Congress MP.

[Via: News18]

267 total views, 55 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF WB POLICE IS IN DARJEELING

October 16, 2017

The Director-General of West Bengal police visited Darjeeling and found normal situation in the hills. He inspected the recent explosion areas and expressed his satisfaction over the work done by the police department. 1,907 total views, 107 views today Comments comments

1,907 total views, 107 views today

THIRD ALL-PARTY MEETING HELD

October 16, 2017

The all-party meeting held between the state government and hill parties at the Secretariat in Kolkata and decided to work together for the restoration of peace in the hills. The meeting was attended by Binay Tamang and Anil Thapa, leaders of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Mrs. Tamang and […]

1,948 total views, 107 views today

MASSIVE FIRE – Patleybas Engulfs in Flames

October 15, 2017

Massive fire engulfed Patleybas village last night, burning down GJM Chief Bimal Gurung’s associate, Dinesh Thing’s house to grounds. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. 8,771 total views, 107 views today Comments comments

8,771 total views, 107 views today

Arms seized

October 14, 2017

Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening. Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were […]

13,045 total views, 107 views today

GJM condemns the Tukvar incident

October 14, 2017

The GJM General Secretary, Roshan Giri, in his statement, said that the GJM strongly condemns the incident at Tukvar Tea Estate. He further stressed that it was on the appeal of Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh that the GJM President Bimal Gurung had called off the 104 days long strike […]

12,873 total views, 108 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress