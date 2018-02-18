Latest update May 23rd, 2018 6:19 PM

Binay Tamang dares BJP to win Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat

Feb 18, 2018

“If Bimal Gurung had been a true leader, he would not have fled the Hills. He has no acceptability in the Hills anymore. A true leader should have stayed in the Hills with his people,” said Binay Tamang.

GORKHA TERRITORIAL Administration (GTA) chairman Binay Tamang on Saturday claimed that BJP’s candidate for the Darjeeling seat will lose his deposit in the Lok Sabha elections next year. He also took on Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief, saying that Bimal Gurung is no longer a mass leader in the Hills. His retort came a day after Darjeeling MP and Union Minister S S Ahluwalia said that he would protect Gurung, who is absconding after being booked under UAPA during protests for a separate Gorkhaland last year, and thwart him from being “eliminated extra judicially”. GJM is an ally of the BJP at the Centre.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kolkata, Tamang said: “Peace has returned to the Hills. We will not allow it to be disturbed at any price. BJP has no place in the Hills anymore… they will lose their deposit in 2019. I challenge BJP, if they have the might, win the Darjeeling seat.”

“It is sad to see that MP Shri S S Ahluwalia has openly given an statement backing a person who has UAPA cases against him and who destroyed the Hills by spreading arson and violence in the name of Gorkhaland. We would like to ask the MP where he was during the over 100-day strike and why he didn’t utter a single on the martyrs and the strike,” he added. Slamming Gurung, he said: “If Bimal Gurung had been a true leader, he would not have fled the Hills. He has no acceptability in the Hills anymore. A true leader should have stayed in the Hills with his people.”

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday in Siliguri, Ahluwalia had said: “I am against any repressive measures adopted by the state against (Gorkhaland) agitators. Bimal Gurung’s party is our ally and I had information that some agencies planned to eliminate him in an encounter. Being a democratic person, I feel it is my responsibility to protect any person from being killed without judicial pronouncement. I will not let him die.”

Ahluwalia had also said there was a tendency among a section of the people to blame the BJP for any unrest in the Hills. “And for that reason, I did not visit the Hills during the recent unrest,” he said. Violence had erupted in the Hills in July, last year, with a fresh call for Gorkhaland by Gurung. However, after 104 days of strike and violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made Tamang — who was then a close aide of Gurung — the GTA chief. As Gurung had gone into hiding, 13 GJM members had died in the violence along with a sub-inspector and a civic volunteer.

[Via: Indian Express]

wordpress