Binay Tamang faction of GJMM observed Foundation Day in Darjeeling today.
2,508 total views, 312 views today
Latest update October 7th, 2017 9:26 PM
Oct 07, 2017 DT Admin News-Flash Comments Off on Binay Tamang faction of GJMM observed Foundation Day in Darjeeling today.
Oct 07, 2017 Comments Off on Binay Tamang says no more strikes will be called in Darjeeling hills
Oct 07, 2017 Comments Off on Gurung’s photo removed on GJM foundation day; Tamang mounts pressure on BJP
Oct 07, 2017 Comments Off on Bimal Gurung losing control in Darjeeling hills
Oct 07, 2017 Comments Off on Kalimpong GJM leader backs Tamang group
Oct 07, 2017 Comments Off on In Pedong: GJM Foundation Day Celebrated by Remembering #Gorkhaland Saheed
Oct 07, 2017 Comments Off on Kalimpong: On Foundation Day – Binoy Faction Ousts Bimal Flags From Party Office in Kalimpong
Oct 07, 2017 Comments Off on In Kurseong: GJM Foundation Day Dominated by Anit Thapa Faction
Oct 06, 2017 Comments Off on SAMUEL GURUNG SUPPORTS BINAY TAMANG
October 7, 2017
Commemorating the GJM Foundation day, Kalimpong MLA Sarita Rai today hoisted party flag and remembered those who had laid down their lives for Gorkhaland. 1,825 total views, 313 views today Comments comments
1,825 total views, 313 views today
October 7, 2017
Binay Tamang faction of GJMM observed Foundation Day in Darjeeling today. 2,509 total views, 313 views today Comments comments
2,509 total views, 313 views today
October 7, 2017
Ten years to the date Gorkha Janmukti Morcha was formed, a faction of rebels led by one time trusted lieutenant Binoy Tamang, today removed flags with Bimal Gurung’s pictures in it. GJM cadres, as well as ordinary citizens in the hills are in a state of confusion, and are observing […]
2,545 total views, 310 views today
October 7, 2017
In Kurseong, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha foundation day was dominated by supporters of Anit Thapa faction. Many, including Kurseong MLA Dr Rohit Sharma however told the press that “we are here to specifically celebrate the foundation day of our party, and not for anything else.” What was telling though in […]
2,545 total views, 310 views today
October 6, 2017
GJMM Kalimpong leader Samuel Gurung has given his support to Binay Tamang and stated to run the GTA effectively. 4,562 total views, 311 views today Comments comments
4,562 total views, 311 views today
Oct 07, 2017 Comments Off on Binay Tamang says no more strikes will be called in Darjeeling hills
Oct 07, 2017 Comments Off on Gurung’s photo removed on GJM foundation day; Tamang mounts pressure on BJP
Oct 07, 2017 Comments Off on Bimal Gurung losing control in Darjeeling hills
Oct 07, 2017 Comments Off on Kalimpong GJM leader backs Tamang group
Oct 07, 2017 Comments Off on BJP divided over visit to hills
Jun 15, 2017 Comments Off on Will revive Gorkhaland map, signboards, police, there is no turning back: Bimal Gurung-Since 2007, we are demanding a separate state and now, is...
Mar 08, 2017 Comments Off on Sarala Khaling: Improved Cookstoves Boost Health and Forest Cover in the HimalayasDARJEELING, India, Feb 17 2017 (IPS) – Mountain...
Nov 27, 2016 Comments Off on Interview: Abhishek Gurung speaks about tough competition, his band and moreInterview: The Stage 2 finalist Abhishek Gurung from...
Nov 15, 2016 Comments Off on Abhishek Gurung Rocking #IndiaThe deep connection of Music with our beloved Darjeeling...
Oct 20, 2016 Comments Off on Journalist Regina Gurung Blazing a Trail of Her OwnRegina Gurung is a Journalism graduate from Indian...
Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav RaiImagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not...
Jun 13, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in Conversation with Bipul Chettri“ MAYA” is the name of his new album. The...
Jun 07, 2016 Comments Off on Interviewing Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, former MLA & JAP SupremoDr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, former MLA from Kalimpong and...
May 16, 2016 Comments Off on Dr. Roopesh Ojha – A NASA Scientist by Profession, a Darjeelingey by HeartICON OF DARJEELING: Dr. Roopesh Ojha – A...
Apr 15, 2016 Comments Off on Interview Dr. Harka by Meenal Thakur for LivemintWe cannot narrow down our demands to a communal label of...
Apr 20, 2016 Comments Off on India Biodiversity Portal-Promoting open access biodiversity information and dataWrites: Rohit Matthew George Open data is data that can be...
Apr 19, 2016 Comments Off on The challenges of protecting the unique, biodiverse and vulnerable ecosystems of the Darjeeling HimalayasWrites: Saikat Kumar Basu Darjeeling Himalayas represents...
Dec 18, 2015 Comments Off on Transboundary Water Management in the Tista Basin: Some Issues and ConcernsTransboundary Water Management in the Tista Basin: Some...
Jul 06, 2017 Comments Off on RedemptionPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai The wind of change is blowing over...
May 10, 2017 Comments Off on बुद्धPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai एक क्षणमा...
May 03, 2017 Comments Off on अन्य चेहेराहरूPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai आज भोलि...
Mar 27, 2017 Comments Off on BEHIND YOUR CUP OF TEAPoet: Theckla Dhakal Behind your CUP of TEA There’s a...
Mar 01, 2017 Comments Off on VoicesPoet: Puja Kulung Rai 1,622,603 total views,...
Jan 15, 2017 Comments Off on A Place Called HomePoet: Aditya Rai 2,638,182 total views, 310 views...
Jan 13, 2017 Comments Off on रंग उडेको झण्डाकवि : यश राई 2,657,220 total views,...
Oct 28, 2016 Comments Off on “AN ODE TO THE GOOD OLD CARRION FEEDER” – Happy Kaag TiharPoet: Joshan Subba 3,196,491 total views,...
Jul 06, 2017 Comments Off on “We Feel The Pain Too” – a businessmen from SiliguriWith the hills shutdown entering 20th day, panic has...
Nov 14, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE – Live A Lot….Friends meeting after years. 1 friend : how are you ? How...
Nov 10, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTE: Donald J. Trump’s first day at the Oval Office after being elected President.First briefing by the CIA, Pentagon, FBI: Trump: We must...
Oct 05, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOT- Now and ThenChanging with time and technology… ? ...
Sep 15, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOTLAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOT- Now we know why… Some...
Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?
Total Voters: 25
Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personifiedWrites: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of DarjeelingPAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of GorkhasGazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...