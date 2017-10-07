In Pedong: GJM Foundation Day Celebrated by Remembering #Gorkhaland Saheed Commemorating the GJM Foundation day, Kalimpong MLA Sarita Rai today hoisted party flag and remembered those who had laid down their lives for Gorkhaland. 1,825 total views, 313 views today Comments comments 1,825 total views, 313 views today

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM observed Foundation Day in Darjeeling today.

Kalimpong: On Foundation Day – Binoy Faction Ousts Bimal Flags From Party Office in Kalimpong Ten years to the date Gorkha Janmukti Morcha was formed, a faction of rebels led by one time trusted lieutenant Binoy Tamang, today removed flags with Bimal Gurung's pictures in it. GJM cadres, as well as ordinary citizens in the hills are in a state of confusion, and are observing […]

In Kurseong: GJM Foundation Day Dominated by Anit Thapa Faction In Kurseong, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha foundation day was dominated by supporters of Anit Thapa faction. Many, including Kurseong MLA Dr Rohit Sharma however told the press that "we are here to specifically celebrate the foundation day of our party, and not for anything else." What was telling though in […]