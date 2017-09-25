Binay Tamang-led board of administrators hold first meeting; to carry out special GTA audit

Darjeeling: The West Bengal government-appointed Board of Administrators (BoA) met for the first time on Monday and decided to carry out a special audit of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

The BoA met under the chairmanship of rebel Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Binay Tamang.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Tamang said, “We will carry out a special audit of the GTA. Our priority sectors are education, drinking water supply, tourism and health.”

Tamang said they discussed ways to improve transportation facilities and plan to build a corruption-free Darjeeling.

He asked different departments of the GTA and the newly-appointed members to submit a report, on all the work that has been carried out till date, by 10 October.

On 20 September, the West Bengal government had announced the constitution of a nine-member board of administrators.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said the BoA would enjoy the same powers as members of the GTA.

She had said the new administration would continue to oversee the development work in the hill areas till the time the situation became conducive to holding elections to the GTA.

Rebel GJM members Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa were made the chairman and vice chairman of the board respectively.

Other members of BoA are Man Ghisingh of Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), LB Rai (Mirik), Amar Singh Rai (Darjeeling, GJM MLA), Anu Chhetri, Jaitun Khatun and Sanchabir Subba, besides the GTA principal secretary.

The state government had earlier appointed an IAS officer as administrator of the GTA under the relevant law after its members resigned en masse protesting against the non-creation of Gorkhaland.

Meanwhile, the indefinite shutdown demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland entered its 103rd day on Monday.

[Via: PTI]

