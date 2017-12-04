STATE GOVT TO PROVIDE 5000 HOUSES TO GTA Under the Gitanjali Housing scheme, state government has assured 5000 houses will be built in GTA region in coming financial year. 1,758 total views, 152 views today Comments comments 1,758 total views, 152 views today

Binay Tamang meets Chief Minister A meeting was held in Kolkata today between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and GTA chairman Binay Tamang along with vice chairman Anit Thapa. Meeting was fruitful. 1,855 total views, 153 views today Comments comments 1,855 total views, 153 views today

KALIMPONG MUNICIPALITY Binay-Anit faction of GJM has decided to form Kalimpong Municipality Board following the support of 14 Councillors signed by them. Total Municipality seats in Kalimpong is 23. 9,319 total views, 152 views today Comments comments 9,319 total views, 152 views today

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday. 22,061 total views, 152 views today Comments comments 22,061 total views, 152 views today