Binay Tamang Sikkim visit

Tamang will visit Rhenock in Sikkim on Thursday on the invitation of chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling to kick-start the birth centenary celebrations of Shiva Kumar Rai, a well-known literary figure from Darjeeling who was deputy minister (labour) in the B.C. Roy government of Bengal.

Tshering Dahal, chairperson, District School Board, said: “GTA chairman, Binay Tamang will be visiting Rhenock in Sikkim on the invitation of Sikkim chief minister, Pawan Kumar Chamling to kick start the centenary birth anniversary of Shiv Kumar Rai on Thursday.”

Rai, also a founder member of Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League (ABGL), was a renowned literary figure. “He was born in Rhenock on April 26, 1919 and passed away on July 22, 1995. He was also the first Gorkha minister in the Bengal government. The GTA along with the Shiv Kumar birth centenary celebration committee, Kurseong, have decided to mark his birth centenary in a big way.”

Tamang will also announce the name of the receipt of the Shiv Kumar award instituted by the GTA, from Sikkim on Thursday.

