Latest update November 20th, 2017 6:25 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Binay to seek land rights

Nov 20, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Binay to seek land rights

Writes: Vivek Chhetri

Darjeeling: Binay Tamang said on Sunday that he would raise the issue of granting land rights to tea garden workers during the bipartite meeting with the state government in Siliguri on Tuesday.

“We will raise the issue of granting land rights to the tea garden and cinchona plantation workers. This is an important issue along with the issue of minimum wages for the tea garden workers,” said Tamang, the rebel Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader and the chairman of the board of administrators to run the GTA.

More than 60 percent of the hill people reside in the tea gardens and the Binay-Anit Thapa camp of the Morcha is clearly looking at consolidating its rural base as residents of these areas do not have any land rights.

Recently, the state government had announced granting land rights to residents of Mirik civic area. A portion of Mirik civic area falls under a tea garden.

Tamang will be leading a six-member delegation at the bipartite meeting, which will include Anit Thapa, MLAs from Darjeeling and Kurseong, Amar Singh Rai and Rohit Sharma, Sanchabir Subba, member, board of administrators, GTA and Tshering Dahal.

“We will also raise the issue of forming subdivisions in Kalimpong district and also upgrading Bijanbari block into a subdivision. Other issues include bifurcating various blocks in the hills,” said Tamang.

There are eight blocks in the GTA area.

Binay Tamang, who was not present at the public meeting at Darjeeling Motor Stand on Sunday, said: “The attendance at the meeting clearly suggests that the days of Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri are over.”

[Via: The Telegraph]

23 total views, 23 views today

Comments

comments

Govt eyes hills' fast growth to win hearts
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GJMM EXPELS BIMAL GURUNG, ROSHAN GIRI, ASHA GURUNG FROM GJMM PARTY

November 20, 2017

GJMM Binay Tamang faction has expelled Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri, Asha Gurung and few other GJMM leaders from Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha party for six months in a GJMM Central Committee meeting held in Darjeeling today. 2,561 total views, 2,561 views today Comments comments

2,561 total views, 2,561 views today

No coercive action against Bimal Gurung: SC

November 20, 2017

Supreme Court Order Today in Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case, issued Notice returnable in two weeks, and has said that “No coercive action against the present petitioner [Bimal Gurung] should be taken.” The Supreme Court ordering “no coercive action shall be taken till the next date, […]

3,501 total views, 3,501 views today

FIRE DAMAGES IN DARJEELING

November 20, 2017

Fire that extensively damaged Upper Bata, Singh Studio, located at Nehru Road, Darjeeling, in the middle of the Sunday night. 4,028 total views, 4,028 views today Comments comments

4,028 total views, 4,028 views today

2 FRESH DEMANDS: SUB DIVISIONS FOR KALIMPONG AND BIJANBARI SUBDIVISION

November 20, 2017

“There are two fresh demands that we will be tabling. First, Kalimpong district was created but there are no sub-divisions. We are demanding that three sub-divisions be formed. Second, Bijenbari, with 23 panchayats, is one of the largest blocks in Bengal. We want this block to be declared a sub-division,” […]

3,808 total views, 3,808 views today

GJMM PUBLIC MEETING IN DARJEELING

November 19, 2017

GJMM public meeting concluded at old Super market, Chowkbazar, huge crowd of GJMM supporters participated in the meeting held in Darjeeling today, signifying the new political era in the hills. “Gorkhaland is our ideology and aspiration of entire Gorkha people for which we are constituting a research team, we must […]

6,972 total views, 5,515 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress