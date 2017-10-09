Latest update October 9th, 2017 6:34 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

BJP appears to be losing support base

Oct 09, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on BJP appears to be losing support base

File photo

-Last week’s attack on and protests against visiting BJP leaders in Darjeeling and Kalimpong shows that moderate leaders have turned against the party

Even as Union home minister Rajnath Singh prepares to intervene to resolve the political crisis in Darjeeling, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be losing its support base in the hills of West Bengal—one of the two constituencies in the state that elected BJP candidates in 2014.

Last week’s attack on and protests against visiting BJP leaders in Darjeeling and Kalimpong showed that though the party continues to have the support of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung, moderate leaders have turned against it.

After being attacked in Darjeeling on Thursday, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh alleged moderate leaders such as Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa, both ousted from the GJM, created the ruckus under instructions from the Trinamool Congress. But recent turn of events showed they have seized control of the movement for Gorkhaland.

Tamang, Thapa and a bunch of other Gorkha leaders such as Harka Bahadur Chhetri of the Jan Andolan Party (JAP) have been urging the BJP to make its stand clear on the demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland. Ghosh said several times previously that the BJP is opposed to the idea of carving up West Bengal. Lately, he has sidestepped questions over it.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said it is not within her authority to decide on Gorkhaland, said Thapa. So, a solution can emerge only from tripartite talks involving the centre, he said, adding, “We are only saying that our movement for Gorkhaland will continue but it will be a peaceful one.”

All these leaders—even those opposed to the firebrand Gurung—have said that creating a separate state of Gorkhaland for the Nepali-speaking natives of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts is the only solution to the problem. Thapa reiterated that the people of Darjeeling will not settle for anything less than a separate state—greater autonomy will not do.

Banerjee recently said she, too, wants a permanent solution to emerge, triggering speculation whether she was willing to grant the Gorkhas more autonomy and limited law-making powers under the sixth schedule of the Constitution. But Gorkha leaders insist that, too, is not a solution.

Topden Bhutia, a GJM central committee member and close aide of the fugitive Gurung, said, “Binay Tamang has the support of the administration now. But even he has to speak for Gorkhaland. People of Darjeeling will not settle for the sixth schedule.”

Though ousted from the GJM, Tamang and Thapa are increasingly gaining ground among the masses. Various groups have started removing pictures of Gurung from the GJM party flag in a defiant move that was inconceivable until recently, when Gurung fled his home, chased by the police for alleged involvement in various crimes.

People in Darjeeling and Kalimpong are upset with the BJP for not doing enough for one of its own constituencies, said Amar Lama, a leader of JAP. “We were told that S.S. Ahluwalia, the MP, was to visit Darjeeling and Kalimpong,” he said. “The protest rally was aimed at him, and not the BJP state president. But the MP didn’t come at all.”

[Via: Livemint]

20 total views, 20 views today

Comments

comments

Tamang firms grip over Gurung fort
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

International Day of GIRL CHILD – Take a Selfie

October 9, 2017

Folks it’s important to celebrate every child everyday, but in a country like ours where girl child are often seen as burden, it’s become our duty to celebrate GIRL CHILD on the day dedicated for them – 11th of October. This year Marg Ngo Darjeeling is creating a campaign to […]

336 total views, 336 views today

GJVM President Joins Binoy Tamang Faction

October 8, 2017

GJVM Central Committee President Satyam Lama, spokesperson Sandeep Chettri and Biswas Chettri joined Binoy Tamang faction today. 2,014 total views, 1,242 views today Comments comments

2,014 total views, 1,242 views today

DARJEELING MUNICIPALITY SUPPORTS BINAY TAMANG

October 8, 2017

19 newly elected commissioners from Darjeeling have joined Binay Tamang faction of GJM today. Those changing sides, also claimed that three more will join tomorrow. In total, Darjeeling Municipality has 32 wards. 2,026 total views, 1,243 views today Comments comments

2,026 total views, 1,243 views today

ABGL SUSPENDS ITS OWN PRESIDENT

October 8, 2017

Central Committee of Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League has suspended its president Mrs Bharati Tamang for 3 months and also former vice president Mr. Laxman Pradhan, Mr. Biplop Rai and Prithivi Raj Subba for one year against their anti-party activities. 1,971 total views, 1,243 views today Comments comments

1,971 total views, 1,243 views today

In Pedong: GJM Foundation Day Celebrated by Remembering #Gorkhaland Saheed

October 7, 2017

Commemorating the GJM Foundation day, Kalimpong MLA Sarita Rai today hoisted party flag and remembered those who had laid down their lives for Gorkhaland. 6,812 total views, 1,242 views today Comments comments

6,812 total views, 1,242 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress