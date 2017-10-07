Latest update October 7th, 2017 9:26 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

BJP divided over visit to hills

Oct 07, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on BJP divided over visit to hills

Calcutta, Oct. 6: A section of the Bengal BJP today questioned state party president Dilip Ghosh’s decision to visit the hills at this juncture, saying the backlash yesterday was a “major loss of face”.

Another group of leaders in the Bengal unit defended the move, saying it was Amit Shah who had instructed Ghosh to visit north Bengal, particularly the hills.

“It was not a good decision to visit the hills when the region is yet to return to normality after 104 days of strike. What we saw on TV yesterday was an embarrassment for the party and a major loss of face,” said a BJP state committee member.

The other section defending Ghosh’s decision described his visit as a “courtesy call” to exchange Vijaya Dashami greetings with BJP leaders in the hills and those of its ally, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. “With the region limping back to normality, the BJP leaders thought it conducive to visit the hills now and exchange greetings,” a source said.

Another senior BJP leader said Ghosh had had a talk today with Darjeeling MP S.S. Ahluwalia, who denied having any prior knowledge of the team’s visit to the hills.

Several political parties in the hills, including the Jana Andolan Party, have questioned Ahluwalia’s absence from his constituency in the three months of the strike.

[Via: The Telegraph]

25 total views, 2 views today

Comments

comments

Kalimpong GJM leader backs Tamang group
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

In Pedong: GJM Foundation Day Celebrated by Remembering #Gorkhaland Saheed

October 7, 2017

Commemorating the GJM Foundation day, Kalimpong MLA Sarita Rai today hoisted party flag and remembered those who had laid down their lives for Gorkhaland. 1,833 total views, 321 views today Comments comments

1,833 total views, 321 views today

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM observed Foundation Day in Darjeeling today.

October 7, 2017

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM observed Foundation Day in Darjeeling today. 2,516 total views, 320 views today Comments comments

2,516 total views, 320 views today

Kalimpong: On Foundation Day – Binoy Faction Ousts Bimal Flags From Party Office in Kalimpong

October 7, 2017

Ten years to the date Gorkha Janmukti Morcha was formed, a faction of rebels led by one time trusted lieutenant Binoy Tamang, today removed flags with Bimal Gurung’s pictures in it. GJM cadres, as well as ordinary citizens in the hills are in a state of confusion, and are observing […]

2,552 total views, 317 views today

In Kurseong: GJM Foundation Day Dominated by Anit Thapa Faction

October 7, 2017

In Kurseong, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha foundation day was dominated by supporters of Anit Thapa faction. Many, including Kurseong MLA Dr Rohit Sharma however told the press that “we are here to specifically celebrate the foundation day of our party, and not for anything else.” What was telling though in […]

2,552 total views, 317 views today

SAMUEL GURUNG SUPPORTS BINAY TAMANG

October 6, 2017

GJMM Kalimpong leader Samuel Gurung has given his support to Binay Tamang and stated to run the GTA effectively. 4,569 total views, 318 views today Comments comments

4,569 total views, 318 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress