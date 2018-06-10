BJP should not take GJM’s support for granted, says Binay Tamang

DARJEELING, 9 Jun 2018: BJP should not take the support of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha for granted in the Lok Sabha election of 2019 though in the recent panchayat elections GJM supporters in the Terai and the Dooars areas might have supported the BJP.

GJM leader Binay Tamang on Saturday that their supporters from Terrai and Dooars might have supported the BJP in the recent elections due to a lack of proper guideline, but it was yet to be decided if GJM would support BJP in 2019.

This was stated by Tamang after a meeting of the GJM central committee with the unit and frontal organization leaders of the party from Siliguri, Terrai and Dooars at the Gorkha Dukha Niwarak Sammelan Hall during the day.

After the meeting was over Tamang said, ¨In the meeting they were found maintaining that in the recent elections in the absence of a proper guideline from the party leadership they had supported the BJP but from now onwards they would follow the guidelines that would be given to them.”

When asked about what their stand would be in the 2019 elections he said: “The decision for that will be taken at that time but personally seeing what has happened till now we are not in favor of supporting the BJP. In the year 2009 Terrai, Siliguri and Dooars along with the hills had supported the BJP candidate for the demand of Gorkhaland due to which they won the elections but at that time their government could not be formed in the center which is all right. However, in the year 2014 also Manoj Tiga won in the Dooars area due to the support of our people and the adivasis for the same issue. The same thing happened here also with S.S. Ahluwalia winning from this area but till now he has not put forward our demand properly with the Centre along with delay also being seen in demands like granting tribal status for the 11 different communities.”

Tamang adding that the BJP had only made “all of us vote machines” maintained that after the Asok Pai committee was constituted followed by the Vishu Mani committee which also visited Darjeeling. But even after having the proper documents and paper needed for it the 10 communities from the hills along with one community from Matigara-Naxalbari were yet to get tribal status.

In the meeting during the day it was also decided that focus would be on the expansion and strengthening of the GJM in Terrai, Dooars and Siliguri for which programs would be made.

“We also have to provide them something along with give them security for which we have given assurances today. We are also forming a committee from here to visit Dooars and interact with the people there. They will do what is needed for our organizations there. There are tea gardens there along with villages and the committee in their visit there will also try to find out the problems there and take it up with the state government so that the people there also get something,” he said. (EOIC)

[Via: Echo of India]

