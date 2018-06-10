Latest update June 10th, 2018 7:32 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

BJP should not take GJM’s support for granted, says Binay Tamang

Jun 10, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on BJP should not take GJM’s support for granted, says Binay Tamang

File photo

DARJEELING, 9 Jun 2018: BJP should not take the support of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha for granted in the Lok Sabha election of 2019 though in the recent panchayat elections GJM supporters in the Terai and the Dooars areas might have supported the BJP.

GJM leader Binay Tamang on Saturday that their supporters from Terrai and Dooars might have supported the BJP in the recent elections due to a lack of proper guideline, but it was yet to be decided if GJM would support BJP in 2019.

This was stated by Tamang after a meeting of the GJM central committee with the unit and frontal organization leaders of the party from Siliguri, Terrai and Dooars at the Gorkha Dukha Niwarak Sammelan Hall during the day.

After the meeting was over Tamang said, ¨In the meeting they were found maintaining that in the recent elections in the absence of a proper guideline from the party leadership they had supported the BJP but from now onwards they would follow the guidelines that would be given to them.”
When asked about what their stand would be in the 2019 elections he said: “The decision for that will be taken at that time but personally seeing what has happened till now we are not in favor of supporting the BJP. In the year 2009 Terrai, Siliguri and Dooars along with the hills had supported the BJP candidate for the demand of Gorkhaland due to which they won the elections but at that time their government could not be formed in the center which is all right. However, in the year 2014 also Manoj Tiga won in the Dooars area due to the support of our people and the adivasis for the same issue. The same thing happened here also with S.S. Ahluwalia winning from this area but till now he has not put forward our demand properly with the Centre along with delay also being seen in demands like granting tribal status for the 11 different communities.”

Tamang adding that the BJP had only made “all of us vote machines” maintained that after the Asok Pai committee was constituted followed by the Vishu Mani committee which also visited Darjeeling. But even after having the proper documents and paper needed for it the 10 communities from the hills along with one community from Matigara-Naxalbari were yet to get tribal status.

In the meeting during the day it was also decided that focus would be on the expansion and strengthening of the GJM in Terrai, Dooars and Siliguri for which programs would be made.

“We also have to provide them something along with give them security for which we have given assurances today. We are also forming a committee from here to visit Dooars and interact with the people there. They will do what is needed for our organizations there. There are tea gardens there along with villages and the committee in their visit there will also try to find out the problems there and take it up with the state government so that the people there also get something,” he said. (EOIC)

[Via: Echo of India]

22 total views, 5 views today

Comments

comments

Morcha not to support BJP
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Tripartite talks

May 29, 2018

The Union home ministry has written to the Bengal government, seeking initiatives to convene a tripartite meeting to discuss the Darjeeling issue, sources said in New Delhi on Monday. The tripartite talks will involve the central and state governments and leading players of the hills. 82,738 total views, 2,795 views today Comments […]

82,738 total views, 2,795 views today

CM gave Rs 96 crore to the 15 ethnic development boards

May 29, 2018

“The boards working well will get more money. We have already spent Rs 597 crores on the development boards. If GTA works well, it will get more funds,” said CM. 82,730 total views, 2,799 views today Comments comments

82,730 total views, 2,799 views today

Birth anniversary of Tenzin N Sherpa observed

May 29, 2018

Darjeeling observed Birth Anniversary of Tenzin Norgay Sherpa at HMI on May 29. 82,773 total views, 2,796 views today Comments comments

82,773 total views, 2,796 views today

University in Mungpoo & 300 land pattas

May 29, 2018

The West Bengal Chief Minister promised a university in Mungpoo in Darjeeling district and declared that she would distribute 300 land pattas. 82,812 total views, 2,795 views today Comments comments

82,812 total views, 2,795 views today

Everest holiday

May 29, 2018

The GTA has declared May 29 as a holiday in all offices and education institution under its purview to mark the birth anniversary of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. Sherpa, along with Sir Edmund Hillary had scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 29, 1953. 82,821 total views, 2,795 views today Comments […]

82,821 total views, 2,795 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress