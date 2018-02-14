Latest update February 14th, 2018 8:22 PM

Bonus bogey may nip Darjeeling first flush harvest in the bud

Feb 14, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Bonus bogey may nip Darjeeling first flush harvest in the bud

Writes: Deep Gazmer

KOLKATA/DARJEELING: The iconic first flush Darjeeling tea, which commands an undisputed supremacy in the global tea market and is the biggest contributor to the Darjeeling brand holding on to its premier position, has yet another speedbreaker looming ahead.
The GJM-affiliated Darjeeling Terai Dooars Plantation Labour Union, which controls 85%-90% of the Hills tea workforce, has threatened to block producti-on and sale of the super-premium first flush leaves if workers are not paid their pending Puja bonus by Feb-ruary 28.

The Darjeeling tea industry suffered a huge blow last year because of the 103-day Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM)-led strike in the tea gardens. Hills tea producers say a lot rides on the 2018 sales of the first flush leaves, which fetches them 35% of the annual business, if they are to hold on to the precious international market.
A 10-hour marathon tripartite meeting in Siliguri last September agreed on a formula of 19.75% bonus (of the annual wage) in two equal instalments.

The DTDPLU has now demanded an immediate disbursement of the second and final instalment of the 2016-17 bonus, which is usually given to workers two weeks before Durga Puja.

Around 1 lakh workers, who get Rs 132.50 as daily wage, are registered with the 87 tea gardens in the Hills.

“Depriving workers of their right is unjust. We have waited patiently and cooperated with the managements but we have now decided to wait till February 28 and will resort to blocking the sale of the first flush Darjeeling tea if our demands are not met. We will not allow even the sample tea leaves to leave gardens,” DTDPLU general secretary Bharat Thakuri said.

A meeting this January resolved that the second instalment of the bonus would be paid to workers by January 31. But garden owners, already reeling under an estimated loss of Rs 350 crore (from the blocked sale of the second flush, harvested after 15-20 days of the first flush, because of the strike), have sought time till June for this payment.

Darjeeling Tea Association chairman Binod Mohan told TOI: “Garden owners of Darjeeling will pay bonus according to the formula despite the low cash reserves because of the huge crop losses last year. But we too are suffering. We need workers’ cooperation.”

Indian Tea Association secretary-general Arijit Raha said the garden owners had honoured their first promise of paying 50% of the total bonus within the seven days of normalcy in the gardens.

Chamong Tea Group chairman Ashok Lohia told TOI that it would not be possible for producers to pay the pending bonus before June. “Workers must understand that they, too, will have to suffer a bit for the strike,” he said.

 

Principal adviser to DTA Sandeep Mukherjee apprehended that the Darjeeling industry would be forced to shut down if the sale of the first flush was stopped. “Our production is already down by 70% since last year. We have suffered 10 months of non-production (from June to September and from October to February) and only pruning of bushes and reshaping of gardens have been done. A repeat of last year’s strike will make it difficult for us to even give workers’ salary and wages, leave alone paying bonus,” he said.

 

Indian Tea Exporters’ Association’s Anshuman Kanoria said a further strike might sound the death knell for renowned tea brands.

 

A majority of tea garden workers of north Bengal refused to accept a Rs-17.50 hike in daily wage or talab, as notified by the Mamata Banerjee government, last week.

[Via: Times of India]

