– Asangha Rai [PSRR]

Boots on the ground boots on the ground,

Thundering tramping through Darjeeling town

Heads Down, Gorkhalis put your heads down

For there are many boots on their ground.

Tramping tramping through Darjeeling town.

Give up your rights Give up your fight

Gorkhalis give up all your god given rights

The state waxes strong in its might

Silence your thoughts hold your tongue

Turn a blind eye pretend you don’t see

For there are many boots on the ground

Tramping tramping through Darjeeling town.

Work on the road work on the road

Gorkhalis be there to work on the roads

Break the stones crave the paths forget your torn and tattered dreams

Sleepwalk around your sleepless slumber

For there are many boots on the ground.

Tramping tramping through Darjeeling town.

Sing and laugh O Gorkhalis Sing and laugh

Wipe your tears with blistered hands

The green trucks have rolled in all safe and sound

From the sweat drenched road you made

Bringing troops to keep you safe in your lands

Take a closer look can’t you see?

There are thousands of boots on the ground

Tramping tramping through Darjeeling town.

Paint chowrastha bright and green

Paste a smile try not to see

None of the owners are Gorkhali

You get your wages don’t you?

O Gorkha…drive the luxury car silently

For there are many boots on the ground

Tramping tramping through Darjeeling town.

Hang your head O Gorkhali

Wait at the tables humbly

Hide your hunger hide your pain

Hide you anger you have nothing to gain

Tourism does so much for you don’t you see?

Have no fear…there are boots on the ground

Tramping trampling through Darjeeling town.

Can’t afford a boarding school? That’s allright

You’re used to the dark,why look for light

Business owners? Govt officials? crush those dreams

We’re just Gorkhas we can only drink and fight

Why harbour such dreams….. O Gorkhali

For there are boots on the ground, many boots on the ground

Trampling trampling through Darjeeling town.

