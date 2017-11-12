Latest update February 12th, 2018 8:14 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

BOOTS ON THE GROUND

Nov 12, 2017 Expressions: Poem Corner Comments Off on BOOTS ON THE GROUND

– Asangha Rai [PSRR]

Boots on the ground boots on the ground,
Thundering tramping through Darjeeling town
Heads Down, Gorkhalis put your heads down
For there are many boots on their ground.
Tramping tramping through Darjeeling town.

Give up your rights Give up your fight
Gorkhalis give up all your god given rights
The state waxes strong in its might
Silence your thoughts hold your tongue
Turn a blind eye pretend you don’t see
For there are many boots on the ground
Tramping tramping through Darjeeling town.

Work on the road work on the road
Gorkhalis be there to work on the roads
Break the stones crave the paths forget your torn and tattered dreams
Sleepwalk around your sleepless slumber
For there are many boots on the ground.
Tramping tramping through Darjeeling town.

Sing and laugh O Gorkhalis Sing and laugh
Wipe your tears with blistered hands
The green trucks have rolled in all safe and sound
From the sweat drenched road you made
Bringing troops to keep you safe in your lands
Take a closer look can’t you see?
There are thousands of boots on the ground
Tramping tramping through Darjeeling town.

Paint chowrastha bright and green
Paste a smile try not to see
None of the owners are Gorkhali
You get your wages don’t you?
O Gorkha…drive the luxury car silently
For there are many boots on the ground
Tramping tramping through Darjeeling town.

Hang your head O Gorkhali
Wait at the tables humbly
Hide your hunger hide your pain
Hide you anger you have nothing to gain
Tourism does so much for you don’t you see?
Have no fear…there are boots on the ground
Tramping trampling through Darjeeling town.

Can’t afford a boarding school? That’s allright
You’re used to the dark,why look for light
Business owners? Govt officials? crush those dreams
We’re just Gorkhas we can only drink and fight
Why harbour such dreams….. O Gorkhali
For there are boots on the ground, many boots on the ground
Trampling trampling through Darjeeling town.

[File pic]

485,828 total views, 247 views today

Comments

comments

Morcha duo divide work
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Former MP S.P. Lepcha Passes Away

February 12, 2018

A former MP of Darjeeling from CPI (M), S.P. Lepcha, passed away on Monday. He was 92. 4,306 total views, 247 views today Comments comments

4,306 total views, 247 views today

ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING

February 11, 2018

Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters’ association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling. The association has decided […]

8,828 total views, 247 views today

GJMM observes Balidan Diwas

February 10, 2018

Leaders of the Binay Tamang faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha observed “Balidaan Diwas” or “martyrs day” at Sipchu under Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri on Thursday. 13,769 total views, 247 views today Comments comments

13,769 total views, 247 views today

GLP under consideration

February 10, 2018

State government is considering to recruit GLP (Gorkhaland Personnel) as Civic Police, who do not have any criminal cases against them. This was stated by Chief Minister during her visit to Darjeeling on Thursday. There were about 5000 GLP under Bimal Gurung for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 every month, […]

13,747 total views, 247 views today

Bimal Gurung hearing in SC on Feb 19

February 10, 2018

THE NEXT HEARING OF ALL THE CASES AGAINST BIMAL GURUNG WILL BE ON FEBRUARY 19, AS DECIDED ON FRIDAY BY THE BENCH OF JUSTICE A.K. BHUSHAN AND JUSTICE ASHOK SIKRI OF THE SUPREME COURT. 13,765 total views, 247 views today Comments comments

13,765 total views, 247 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress