Boots on the ground boots on the ground,
Thundering tramping through Darjeeling town
Heads Down, Gorkhalis put your heads down
For there are many boots on their ground.
Tramping tramping through Darjeeling town.
Give up your rights Give up your fight
Gorkhalis give up all your god given rights
The state waxes strong in its might
Silence your thoughts hold your tongue
Turn a blind eye pretend you don’t see
For there are many boots on the ground
Tramping tramping through Darjeeling town.
Work on the road work on the road
Gorkhalis be there to work on the roads
Break the stones crave the paths forget your torn and tattered dreams
Sleepwalk around your sleepless slumber
For there are many boots on the ground.
Tramping tramping through Darjeeling town.
Sing and laugh O Gorkhalis Sing and laugh
Wipe your tears with blistered hands
The green trucks have rolled in all safe and sound
From the sweat drenched road you made
Bringing troops to keep you safe in your lands
Take a closer look can’t you see?
There are thousands of boots on the ground
Tramping tramping through Darjeeling town.
Paint chowrastha bright and green
Paste a smile try not to see
None of the owners are Gorkhali
You get your wages don’t you?
O Gorkha…drive the luxury car silently
For there are many boots on the ground
Tramping tramping through Darjeeling town.
Hang your head O Gorkhali
Wait at the tables humbly
Hide your hunger hide your pain
Hide you anger you have nothing to gain
Tourism does so much for you don’t you see?
Have no fear…there are boots on the ground
Tramping trampling through Darjeeling town.
Can’t afford a boarding school? That’s allright
You’re used to the dark,why look for light
Business owners? Govt officials? crush those dreams
We’re just Gorkhas we can only drink and fight
Why harbour such dreams….. O Gorkhali
For there are boots on the ground, many boots on the ground
Trampling trampling through Darjeeling town.
