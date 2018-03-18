Latest update March 19th, 2018 6:02 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Cash pours in police talent hunt for hills

Mar 18, 2018 General, Top News Comments Off on Cash pours in police talent hunt for hills

Darjeeling: Darjeeling police has set the stage to host the most prized talent contest with the police announcing a prize money of Rs 22.44 lakhs for a singing and dance competition.

The amount announced for the winners of the Darjeeling Rising Star-Pahari Pratibha Ko Khoj makes it the biggest contest in terms of monetary awards in the region’s history.

Siddharth Dorji, deputy superintendent of police, (Darjeeling town) said: “We have decided to increase the prize money of the competition and the total amount for the winners of the competition will be Rs 22.44 lakhs.”

There are two categories, one for competitors of the age-group of 10-17 and the other for 18-32 years in both the singing and dance competition of Darjeeling Rising Star.

Earlier the amount for the winners of the senior category had been fixed to Rs 1.01 lakh while the first and second runners-up were to get Rs 51,000 and 31,000, respectively. “The amount has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs, Rs 2 lakhs and 1.5 lakhs for three top position in the senior category,” said Dorji.

The winner in the junior categories were to get Rs 51,000, while the second and third participants will get Rs 31,000 and 11,000. “In the junior categories the top three will get Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000,” said Dorji. The seven other finalists will get Rs 10,000 to Rs70,000.

[Via: The Telegraph]

42 total views, 1 views today

Comments

comments

'King' of Makaibari to shed crown
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

2 day business summit beings in Darjeeling

March 13, 2018

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 2 days Business summit in Darjeeling on Tuesday. 37,607 total views, 235 views today Comments comments

37,607 total views, 235 views today

IB Rai Sir No More

March 6, 2018

We are sad to share the tragic news that Indra Bahadur Rai sir is no more. He was suffering from prolonged illness. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.   86,203 total views, 235 views today Comments comments

86,203 total views, 235 views today

Discussion

February 20, 2018

The JAP president also said his party would organise a discussion on Gorkhaland at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi on March 15. Leaders of various national and regional parties, he said, will be participating in the discussion. 156,682 total views, 235 views today Comments comments

156,682 total views, 235 views today

Former MP S.P. Lepcha Passes Away

February 12, 2018

A former MP of Darjeeling from CPI (M), S.P. Lepcha, passed away on Monday. He was 92. 195,241 total views, 235 views today Comments comments

195,241 total views, 235 views today

ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING

February 11, 2018

Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters’ association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling. The association has decided […]

199,772 total views, 235 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress