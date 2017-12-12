CBI to file petition against Bimal Gurung on Madan Tamang murder case

The CBI said on Monday that it would file a petition in the high court challenging a city trial court’s order that had discharged Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung in the Madan Tamang murder case.

The decision was conveyed to the high court by a CBI counsel during the hearing of a petition by Tamang’s wife Bharati against the trial court’s order.

Justice Debiprasad De asked the CBI to file the plea and said the hearing would take place by clubbing the two petitions together.

[Via: The Telegraph]

