Pulse of Darjeeling

CBI to file petition against Bimal Gurung on Madan Tamang murder case

Dec 12, 2017

The CBI said on Monday that it would file a petition in the high court challenging a city trial court’s order that had discharged Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung in the Madan Tamang murder case.

The decision was conveyed to the high court by a CBI counsel during the hearing of a petition by Tamang’s wife Bharati against the trial court’s order.

Justice Debiprasad De asked the CBI to file the plea and said the hearing would take place by clubbing the two petitions together.

[Via: The Telegraph]

CPRM remark slammed
FLASH NEWS

Talks on wage

December 9, 2017

The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22.

Mamata Seeks More Forces In Darjeeling

December 8, 2017

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 7 December, requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send more central forces to the Darjeeling hills, underscoring the strategic importance of the area that is at the confluence of several international borders, sources said.

3 DAYS TOURISM FESTIVAL IN THE HILLS FROM 27 TO 29 DEC

December 7, 2017

The three-day a tourism festival from December 27 to 29 will be held in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik, organised by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the state government.

SC HEARING ON A WRIT BY ROSHAN GIRI ON DEC. 11

December 7, 2017

On December 11, 2017 the Honourable Chief Justice of India will be hearing a writ filed by GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri, who has sought the apex court's intervention seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into multiple bomb blasts that rocked Darjeeling region in the month of August

SC TO HEAR A WRIT ON DEC 8 ON BARUN BHUJEL CASE

December 7, 2017

Supreme Court will be hearing on 8th of December a writ filed by Ms. Sabita Bhujel the wife of late Kalimpong Municipality councillor who died in police custody on the 26th of October, 2017. Accusing the West Bengal government and jail authorities of torture and criminal neglect, Ms. Sabita Bhujel

