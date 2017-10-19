Latest update October 19th, 2017 4:27 AM

Central force caution

Oct 19, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Central force caution

New Delhi: The Centre has advised states to set up a committee to ensure optimum use of state security forces instead of relying on central forces.

The central advisory has coincided with a stand-off with the Bengal government on lowering the number of central forces in the Darjeeling hills.

The Centre has also said the central forces cannot substitute state police and the paramilitary troops should be deployed only in emergencies.

“State governments often make requests to the Centre for deployment of CAPFs (central armed police forces) even for the occasions where state should normally be in a position to take all security measures from their own resources…. State governments are reluctant to de-induct CAPFs and keep requesting for extension which should not ordinarily be made unless there are adequate security reasons for their extension,” the directive issued by Union home ministry said.

The missive said it was the responsibility of states to improve the operational efficiency of its police forces rather than banking on the central forces that are deployed on internal security duties and for more pressing commitments like guarding the borders, fighting insurgency and anti-Maoist operations that require immediate mobilisation of forces.

The Centre, it said, has advised state governments to constitute a state-level committee under the chairmanship of the additional director-general (law and order) and including local representatives of the Intelligence Bureau and the central forces at the level of commandants.

“These committees may examine and scrutinise the requirements of CAPFs by keeping in view the internal security, previous scale of deployment, optimal utilisation of state resources, intelligence inputs and the availability of CAPFs in nearby locations.”

The recommendation of the committee must be specific and indicate the quantum of the central forces to be deployed and duration along with the justifications.

“Requests for extension of deployment and increase in the quantum must also be examined by the committee on similar lines,” it said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

