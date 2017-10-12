Latest update October 12th, 2017 2:23 PM

Central panel on hill talks

Oct 12, 2017

New Delhi, Oct. 11: The Union home ministry has formed a negotiation committee of its officials to initiate a composite dialogue with the Mamata Banerjee government and representatives of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha on the Gorkhaland issue, government sources said.

The sources said the Centre was committed to help the Bengal government find a permanent solution and ruled out any direct intervention in Darjeeling.

“We are working out the modalities and parameters before initiating the process,” a home ministry official told The Telegraph.

He did not spell out the terms of reference of the committee, its tenure and which of the two factions in the Morcha — the Bimal Gurung camp or the Binay Tamang-Anit Thapa group — would be called for the talks.

“After holding the talks, the committee will submit their recommendations to the Centre,” the official said.

Home minister Rajnath Singh had announced on September 26 that a meeting would be convened within a fortnight (the 15-day window closed today) to discuss all related issues and issued an appeal, following which Gurung had called off the 104-day-old strike.

“Certain issues have to be sorted out before kick-starting the composite dialogue process with the stakeholders,” the official added.#Another official hinted that Rajnath might speak to chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “Before initiating the talks, the Bengal chief minister will be taken into confidence and the dates of the meeting will be decided only after the state government consents,” the official said.

The Centre has been adopting a cautious approach, given the region’s strategic borders. “In a federal structure, the state government needs to examine it (the statehood demand) and take a call. We are more concerned about the security aspects.”

[Via: The Telegraph]

Bimal Gurung threats to sue Binay Tamang

October 12, 2017

Reciprocating allegation of Binay Tamang that Gurung had plan to kill Tamang, Bimal Gurung has threaten to take legal action against Binay Tamang today if Binay Tamang failed to produce evidence by next 10 days.

New committee of GJM temporary employees association supports Binay Tamang

October 12, 2017

The new committee of Janmukti Asthai Karmachari has been formed with 30 working members. Anil Rai, NB Chettri and Deuprakash Khawas have been selected as President, vice president and Secretary respectively. The new committee has unanimously decided to support Binay Tamang.

BIMAL GURUNG TO COME OUT FROM HIDE OUTS!

October 12, 2017

As per the viral news in social media, Bimal Gurung has said he will come to open in October 30 as per the demand of public.

Mamata blames Centre for unrest in Darjeeling

October 12, 2017

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today held the Centre responsible for the Darjeeling unrest and said the state government would not tolerate any rumour-mongering that might endanger peace. "There was peace in the (Darjeeling) hills. Due to Delhi's instigation, the peace was disturbed for a few days but peace has returned […]

Threat to Anit Thapa and Binay Tamang

October 11, 2017

Darjeeling, Oct. 10: A Darjeeling youth based in Delhi has circulated an audio clip in the social media, where he is heard threatening to kill Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa in a phone conversation. The youth who claims he is Samiran Rai from Singla, 20km from here, issues the threat […]

wordpress