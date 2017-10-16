Latest update October 16th, 2017 6:02 AM

Centre withdraws forces from Darjeeling Hills

Oct 16, 2017

Security forces marching on the streets of Darjeeling [FILE PHOTO]

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed that the Centre will be withdrawing seven companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and three companies of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), that are deployed in Darjeeling and Kalimpong from October 16.

However, a notification from the MHA said that the remaining five companies of the CRPF will continue in the Hills to aid the police force till October 20.

Since the unrest that began in June 12, companies of CRPF and the SSB were called in by the state government.

Although, earlier in the day, expelled Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Binay Tamang had requested for Centre’s intervention in Darjeeling hills during his meeting with West Bengal Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhawan, Kolkata.

“The issues related to the series of bomb blast and the recently recovered arms and ammunition in the Darjeeling Valley have been appraised in meeting. We have requested the Governor to appraise the Centre about the same”, said Tamang in a press conference after the meeting.

The former GJM leader said, “We want to talk to the Centre regarding the matter and want their intervention in the area as it is a sensitive area.”

“We want the central government to talk about all pending issues as well as the Gorkhaland issue,” added Tamang.

In the last few months, Darjeeling has been witnessing indefinite shutdown over separate Gorkhaland by various hill parties which have been spearheading the agitation, including the GJM activists.

[Via: ANI]

Gorkha impasse: Binay Tamang urges West Bengal governor to initiate tripartite talks
MASSIVE FIRE – Patleybas Engulfs in Flames

October 15, 2017

Massive fire engulfed Patleybas village last night, burning down GJM Chief Bimal Gurung’s associate, Dinesh Thing’s house to grounds. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. 6,677 total views, 3,231 views today Comments comments

Arms seized

October 14, 2017

Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening. Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were […]

GJM condemns the Tukvar incident

October 14, 2017

The GJM General Secretary, Roshan Giri, in his statement, said that the GJM strongly condemns the incident at Tukvar Tea Estate. He further stressed that it was on the appeal of Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh that the GJM President Bimal Gurung had called off the 104 days long strike […]

BJP to adopt a four-point resolution

October 14, 2017

Sources in the BJP said the party would adopt a four-point political resolution tomorrow, holding Mamata responsible for the hill crisis. 10,821 total views, 3,230 views today Comments comments

Govt compensation plan for SI Amitava Mullick

October 14, 2017

Amitava’s father will be offered a job in the education department and his wife will be employed in Calcutta Police, said sources. 10,821 total views, 3,230 views today Comments comments

