Chamling, Tamang to herald development

Chamling and Tamang in Gangtok on Tuesday

Gangtok: Sikkim chief minister Pawan Chamling and GTA head Binay Tamang on Tuesday agreed to herald a “revolution of development” in the region, which should sound like music to the ears of Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee.

Chamling and Tamang have also decided to jointly take up the demand of granting tribal status to 11 communities. The decision is likely to change the political discourse in the hills as the tribal ST demand is next only to the statehood cause. Observers believe that the joint initiative would come as a major boost to Tamang and further corner the BJP government at the Centre.

Chamling met Tamang and his deputy in the GTA Anit Thapa in the chief minister’s official residence here. The talks took place 10 days after Chamling had broken the ice with his Bengal counterpart.

Relationship between Sikkim and Bengal had soured in the wake of last year’s statehood agitation in the Darjeeling hills after Chamling wrote to Union home minister Rajnath Singh backing the Gorkhaland demand.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Sikkim chief minister said he welcomed Tamang’s decision not to create more political disturbances in the hills. “I suggested that they should bring in the ‘revolution of development’ instead of resorting to violence and bandhs, which will only result in destruction,” he said.

Earlier, addressing a press conference after his meeting with Chamling, Tamang had used the same phrase ‘revolution of development’ in response to a question. “I had stated in the past that I believe in zero-enmity. I want to usher in a revolution of development. There is huge unemployment. We have the natural resources, and we must make use of them,” he said.

Chamling said: “Sikkim and Darjeeling will take up certain issues jointly with the Central government, such as tribal status for 11 left out communities…” Tamang mentioned that the Bengal government, too, will pitch in with its support on the demand.

The 11 communities make up more than 50 per cent of the 8.75 lakh population in the hills.

Both Chamling and Tamang said they had decided to let bygones be bygones and work for the progress and prosperity of Sikkim and Darjeeling. “As immediate neighbours with similar customs, traditions and language, it is imperative that we live in harmony with each other as fellow Indians,” said Chamling.

Tamang said: “We will not do anything that would hurt Sikkim, and we expect Sikkim to do the same.”

