Chief Minister agrees all our demands: Binay Tamang

Darjeeling: Binay Tamang, the chairman of the board of administrators of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, said on Tuesday that the Bengal chief minister had agreed to take forward all demands placed by him.

Tamang called on Mamata Banerjee in Calcutta on Monday evening.

“After a long discussion, the chief minister has agreed to take forward all demands placed by us. Only on Monday did we demand appointment of teachers and the process has already started,” said Tamang.

[Via: The Telegraph]

432 total views, 432 views today

Comments

comments