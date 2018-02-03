Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit Darjeeling

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has scheduled to visit Darjeeling hills during her 5-day visit to North Bengal, commencing on February 5.

The CM will be arriving at Siliguri on February 5 to inaugurate a “Chatra Yuva Karmashala”, a youth student workshop.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is most likely to stay in the hills from February 6 and 9. CM will attend the programme at Chowrasta on February 6 and also in All Party meeting on February 8.

She last visited Darjeeling on the first week of June and held a Cabinet meeting at Raj Bhawan on June 8.

201 total views, 201 views today

Comments

comments