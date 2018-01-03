Latest update April 5th, 2018 2:48 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Chief Minister to visit north, but skip hills

Jan 03, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Chief Minister to visit north, but skip hills

Siliguri: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive here on a three-day visit next Monday to inaugurate the Uttarbanga Utsav, the annual cultural fest of north Bengal, and attend the fifth round of bipartite talks with hill parties.

Significantly, Mamata will not ascend to the hills this time.

“The chief minister will arrive here on January 8 and will inaugurate the Uttarbanga Utsav in afternoon at Kanchenjungha Stadium. The next day, she will take a chopper to Alipurduar to attend some administrative programmes. She will return on the same day and will attend the fifth round of bipartite talks with hill parties,” said a senior state government official here on Tuesday.

On January 10, Mamata will return to Calcutta, the official said.

In Alipurduar, administrative sources said, the chief minister is scheduled to attend an administrative meeting to be held at the ground of Subhasini Tea Estate, located under Kalchini block.

Last month, Mamata was supposed to visit north Bengal and go to the hills to attend the tourism festival that was organised by the GTA. She was also supposed to attend an industry meet that was planned after several years in the hills to bring in private investments to the hills.

However, the visit was cancelled because of engagements in Calcutta and other parts of the state, administrative sources had said.

Her proposed visit to the hills last month had kindled fresh hopes among stakeholders of tourism industry who had asserted that it would sent positive messages across the country and even abroad and would encourage tourists to start visiting the hills again.

“It is significant that even this time, the chief minister will not go to the hills. Even though situation has returned to normal, it seems she does not want to take any chance,” said an observer.

Instead, the chief minister, through her decision to attend the bipartite meeting at Uttarkanya, intends to pass a message to the hill population that the state is sincere in resolving problems and wants to expedite development across the hills, said an observer.

[Via: The Telegraph][file photo]

155 total views, 1 views today

Comments

comments

Grim year ends for Darjeeling tea
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GJM quits NDA alliance, accuses BJP of betraying Gorkhas’ trust

March 26, 2018

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Saturday, March 24, pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) accusing the Narendra Modi-Bharatiya Janata Party of betraying the trust of Gorkhas. The BJP did make inroads in the Darjeeling Hills through its alliance with GJM which commands a wide following in the […]

68,726 total views, 5,696 views today

Gorkha lad wins Sony TV dance reality show 2 Finale

March 25, 2018

12-year-old Bishal Sharma from Assam, Gorkha lad from Assam Bishal Sharma lifts the Super Dancer Chapter 2 Finale trophy. 68,656 total views, 5,691 views today Comments comments

68,656 total views, 5,691 views today

Ex Servicemen Rally and Medical camp at Lebong Race Course Ground

March 23, 2018

Ex Servicemen Rally and Medical Camp is to be held at the Lebong Race Course Ground on 25th March 2018 under the aegis of Striking Lion Division. 68,593 total views, 5,692 views today Comments comments

68,593 total views, 5,692 views today

RK Handa on Gorkhaland issue

March 23, 2018

At the launch of Amalendu Kundu’s book, ‘Shadow of the Dragon and Recent Developments’ in Kolkata, former director general of police of Sikkim RK Handa, who had also served as the senior police official in Darjeeling in the days of Gorkhaland movement of Subash Ghisingh, said the Gorkhaland movement was […]

68,622 total views, 5,695 views today

Protests Against Dr Mahendra P Lama in Alleged Sexual Harassment Case

March 23, 2018

Jawaharlal Nehru University grapples with sexual harassment charges against Atul Johri, a fresh issue of sexual misconduct has come to the fore. The Delhi High Court recently issued multiple notices over a petition by a JNU student who alleged that Mahendra P Lama, a professor harassed him for helping another […]

68,642 total views, 5,693 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress