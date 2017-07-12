Latest update July 12th, 2017 8:23 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Child rights panel sets date for Gurung

Jul 12, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Child rights panel sets date for Gurung

Siliguri, July 11: The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights today issued a letter of proclamation to Bimal Gurung – asking him to depose before the panel in Calcutta at 11am on July 31 – after he had defied two summons for appearance in connection with participation of children in Gorkhaland marches in the hills.

Legal circles said the letter of proclamation was a notch above the summons. In the letter of proclamation, the person concerned is asked to appear before the court of law at a particular place and on a particular date. It is issued after the respondent fails to heed the summons.

On June 29, the commission had taken suo motu cognisance of a march organised by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in Darjeeling where children were present and a summons was served on Gurung.

The Morcha took out another procession with children on July 3 and the commission issued second summons to Gurung, asking him to appear for a hearing in the panel’s office in Calcutta today.

“As Gurung did not appear today, a letter of proclamation has been issued to him. He was asked to appear in person in the commission’s office in Calcutta at 11am on July 31. The commission strongly feels that children and minors are being exposed to the volatile situation in Darjeeling. Its unsafe and dangerous for children and such political programmes are a complete violation of child rights,” a source said.

The letter of proclamation, signed by the chairperson of the commission, says: “…. and if you fail attend on the day and hour aforesaid you will be dealt with according to law”.

The Morcha has been saying children in the hills, too, want Gorkhaland and they are brought to the rallies by the parents.

The commission initiated proceedings on the basis of a notification issued by the state school education department in November 2011 after Calcutta High Court suggested that children be kept out of political rallies early that year.

As per the notification, no school student can take part in any political activity inside or outside the school during study hours.

Asked what the commission could do if the Morcha president did not turn up for the hearing on July 31, legal experts said it could recommend the matter to a magistrate for legal action.

“If Gurung fails to obey the directive and does not attend the hearing on the specific date after receiving the letter of proclamation, the commission may recommend the matter to a magistrate for taking legal action against him,” senior advocate Gitanath Ganguli said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

375 total views, 16 views today

Comments

comments

Tour operators in a fix over Puja enquiries
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

MOB SET ABLAZE PANCHAYAT OFFICE

July 12, 2017

Pro-Gorkhaland supporters on Wednesday set ablaze a panchayat office in Mirik sub-division and damaged a few government vehicles on the 28th day of the indefinite shutdown. 35,662 total views, 3,313 views today Comments comments

35,662 total views, 3,313 views today

ONE MORE MARTYR OF GORKHALAND

July 12, 2017

36 year old Ashok Tamang who was injured in the scuffle between the GJM and security forces on July 8, passed away in a Hospital in Tadong, Sikkim. His body was brought to his residence located at Lowis Jubilee Complex in Darjeeling today. MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE! 40,534 total […]

40,534 total views, 3,300 views today

Strike to continue, hunger strike by leaders

July 11, 2017

Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) meeting is concluded in Mirik. Following Resolutions are unanimously taken at the meeting: 50,719 total views, 3,309 views today Comments comments

50,719 total views, 3,309 views today

FUNERAL RALLIES HELD

July 10, 2017

People of Darjeeling took part in a funeral procession in Darjeeling on Sunday. The funeral procession of Suraj Bhusal was brought out from Tungsung, the funeral procession of Samir Gurung was brought out from Singamari. Both the processions converged at the Chowrasta and went down to the Chowk Bazar. Army […]

59,603 total views, 3,301 views today

RAJNATH SINGH BRIEFS PM MODI ON DARJEELING SITUATION

July 10, 2017

Union home minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Darjeeling unrest on Sunday. 59,610 total views, 3,299 views today Comments comments

59,610 total views, 3,299 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think we will achieve Gorkhaland this time?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress