Latest update October 5th, 2018 3:10 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Chowrastha feedback cry

Sep 14, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Chowrastha feedback cry

Darjeeling: The Gorkha National Liberation Front suggested on Tuesday that the public be apprised of the plan to renovate Chowrastha, the most famous square in Darjeeling town, and said the party would start an online campaign to seek people’s opinion on the revamp.

Y. Lama, a GNLF leader, held a press conference at Chowrastha and said: “We are not opposing the decision, we are not against development but Chowrastha is the crown and heart of Darjeeling and we would suggest that the renovation plan of Chowrastha be first made public and the opinion of the people be sought.”

On Teacher’s Day, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had inaugurated the first-phase of the renovation to be undertaken by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration at Rs 5 crore.

“In the past, too, hawkers were removed from Chowrastha. Although a few buildings had come up, not many benefited. Before that, a few staircases and a platform (amphitheatre) were set up. Chowrastha is beautiful on its own and it was replicated at other places, like MG Marg in Gangtok,” said Lama.

The GNLF, however, did not talk about its leader Subash Ghisingh setting up a water fountain at Barbourne Park, even though Darjeeling faces an acute water crisis during dry periods.

When Bimal Gurung was at the helm of the GTA, he had removed the fountain and the park to set up an amphitheatre. Even though the GNLF demanded that the plan be made public, The Telegraph had reported in its September 2nd edition about the five-phase master plan that has been drawn up by architect Dipang Lama.

For the time being, the GTA will execute only two phases of the project which entail laying cobbled stones, improving the horse stable, increasing the space by three times, creating parking space and setting up a children park.

More importantly, settling roadside hawkers at a designated spot and clearing roads of encroachment are also part of the project.

[Via: The Telegraph]

10,249 total views, 4 views today

Comments

comments

Property of Former GTA Sabhasad Nima Tamang Attached
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Dr. P.D Bhutia likely TMC MP Candidate!

September 21, 2018

These days Dr. P.D Bhutia is the talk of the town, accordingly he is busy participating various social activities in the plains and hills. As per the English daily, TMC is likely to choose him as their MP candidate from North Bengal for Loksabha elections in 2019. Bhaichung Bhutia was […]

86,525 total views, 3,686 views today

Property of Former GTA Sabhasad Nima Tamang Attached

September 14, 2018

Kalimpong police on Thursday attached properties of Nima Tamang, a former GTA member, Kalimpong, following a court order. Tamang who has been charged under Sections 147, 148, 149, 447, 325,326 and 307 of Indian Penal Code registered during the Gorkhaland agitation period last year, has failed to make an appearance […]

116,058 total views, 3,687 views today

IN SUPPORT OF SEVERELY ILL PATIENT

September 11, 2018

All Seasons Events Presents “SAYOG” Featuring Aastha Raut And Lahure for the very first time in Darjeeling, your contribution can save someone’s life, be there this September 22, 2018, Capital Hall Darjeeling from 2pm onwards…. Tickets available at – Lions Gate (below Chowrasta), Abba Stores (Chowrasta), Park Restaurant (near SBI), […]

132,297 total views, 3,686 views today

Spice Jet to Begin Sikkim Flights From Oct 4th

September 11, 2018

SpiceJet to launch operations from Sikkim from October 4. SpiceJet’s ninth UDAN destination. They will be operating daily direct flights on Pakyong-Kolkata and Pakyong-Guwahati route 132,298 total views, 3,685 views today Comments comments

132,298 total views, 3,685 views today

Talks falter

September 11, 2018

Though the Union Home Ministry had offered to initiate tripartite talks with the GJM and the West Bengal government following widespread protests in the hill district last year, there has been little progress. Last week, BJP MP from Darjeeling and Minister of State S.S. Ahluwalia told presspersons in Siliguri that […]

132,231 total views, 3,687 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress