Chowrastha feedback cry

Darjeeling: The Gorkha National Liberation Front suggested on Tuesday that the public be apprised of the plan to renovate Chowrastha, the most famous square in Darjeeling town, and said the party would start an online campaign to seek people’s opinion on the revamp.

Y. Lama, a GNLF leader, held a press conference at Chowrastha and said: “We are not opposing the decision, we are not against development but Chowrastha is the crown and heart of Darjeeling and we would suggest that the renovation plan of Chowrastha be first made public and the opinion of the people be sought.”

On Teacher’s Day, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had inaugurated the first-phase of the renovation to be undertaken by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration at Rs 5 crore.

“In the past, too, hawkers were removed from Chowrastha. Although a few buildings had come up, not many benefited. Before that, a few staircases and a platform (amphitheatre) were set up. Chowrastha is beautiful on its own and it was replicated at other places, like MG Marg in Gangtok,” said Lama.

The GNLF, however, did not talk about its leader Subash Ghisingh setting up a water fountain at Barbourne Park, even though Darjeeling faces an acute water crisis during dry periods.

When Bimal Gurung was at the helm of the GTA, he had removed the fountain and the park to set up an amphitheatre. Even though the GNLF demanded that the plan be made public, The Telegraph had reported in its September 2nd edition about the five-phase master plan that has been drawn up by architect Dipang Lama.

For the time being, the GTA will execute only two phases of the project which entail laying cobbled stones, improving the horse stable, increasing the space by three times, creating parking space and setting up a children park.

More importantly, settling roadside hawkers at a designated spot and clearing roads of encroachment are also part of the project.

