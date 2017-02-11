Latest update February 11th, 2017 2:20 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

CID Arrests 3 for Alleged Hill Land Fraud

Feb 11, 2017 General Comments Off on CID Arrests 3 for Alleged Hill Land Fraud

daliimage2Writes: Vivek Chhetri

Darjeeling, Feb. 10: The CID has arrested two retired government employees from Darjeeling for allegedly conspiring and selling a prime plot near Dali in Darjeeling, which originally belonged to Virgina Mary Nandy, one of the first female doctors in the country.

D.T. Lepcha, 64, a retired amin of the land and land reforms department, and Tejbir Tamang, 61, a retired head clerk of the registration department, were arrested by the CID, along with Chandrika Sharma, 45, a resident of Salbari in Siliguri, on February 6.

The trio were today produced in the chief judicial magistrate’s court of Joydip Bhattacharjee and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Achinta Bagchi, assistant public prosecutor (in charge of the CJM court), said: “The CID is investigating the case and there are allegations that forged documents were used to transfer the land documents without the knowledge of the original owner. There were benami transactions before the plot was sold to a builder in Darjeeling for around Rs 1.5 crore.”

According to information gathered from multiple sources in the district administration, the district court and the CID, Virgina Mary Nandy had transferred 1.93 acres of land, which had a bungalow also, to his daughter-in-law Lilian Provash Nolini Nandi.

In 2012, Tamang was approached by two brokers from Siliguri with a map of the land for registration, following which Tamang directed the duo to Lepcha to help verify the documents, a source said.

At the same time, the probe revealed, the Darjeeling subdivisional office also received a request from one “Pradip Chand Nandi” with an affidavit from Calcutta Metropolitan Court saying he was the heir to Lilian. “Pradip” also submitted his voter and PAN cards and the death certificates of Lilian Nandi and her husband issued by the Kolkatta Municipal Corporation.

The documents were submitted to prove that since Lilian and her husband had died, “Pradip” was the only heir and the land should be transferred to his name.

Investigators believe that all the documents are fake.

The land was transferred to “Pradip” and subsequently, the two brokers allegedly offered Tamang and Lepcha the land for Rs 20 lakh. Tamang and Lepcha, the investigators said, however, registered the plot in the names of three others, one being the former’s relative and the other being Chandrika Sharma, the acquaintance of the latter. The third person was an acquaintance of the two brokers.

Tamang and Lepcha registered the land in the names of three others as the duo were from the Scheduled Tribe and it would be difficult for them to sell the land later.

In 2016, the two brokers, Tamang, Lepcha, and Sharma allegedly sold off the property to a construction firm in Darjeeling for more than Rs 1.5 crore.

When the construction firm started work, the real heir to Lilian, Probodh Chandra Nandi, came to know of the land sale. Tito Tarafdar, a relative of Probodh, then lodged a complaint at the Darjeeling Sadar police station and the case was handed over to the CID.

Sources have requested that the name of the two brokers and other actors in the alleged fraud be kept confidential for the sake of investigation and further arrests.

Dinesh Chandra Rai, defence lawyer, said: “As per my opinion, the three individuals have been falsely implicated in this case. We will move a bail petition in the CJM court on February 23.”

 

[Via: The Telegraph] [file photo]

903 total views, 903 views today

Comments

comments

Govt Fixes Minimum Wages for Bought Leaf Factory Workers at Rs 290.23 per day
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

darjtoytrain

Darjeeling Toy for sale

February 3, 2017

Made of wood and displayed in acrylic case. 1:87 scale model. The Darjeeling Toy Train Diesel Locomotive model available for everyone. If you want it mail to: josetintoy@gmail.com 198,258 total views, 27,430 views today Comments comments

198,258 total views, 27,430 views today

aribahadurgurung

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Establishes Statue of Late Ari Bhadur Gurung in Lal Kothi

January 28, 2017

Ari Bahadur Gurung- Gorkha who was a part of Indian Constitution. The GTA today inaugurated the statue of Late Ari Bahadur Gurung, the Gorkha representative who was part of the Constituent Assembly of our constitution and signed the approved copy of the Indian Constitution when it was adopted on behalf […]

343,539 total views, 27,408 views today

holycrosstu

Holly Cross Sonada Girls Rewarded

January 23, 2017

Writes: Preeti Pakhring Lama On 22nd January three students of HOLY CROSS GIRLS’ HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL were felicitated by Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee at Goethals Memorial School Kurseong for their outstanding performance in Madhyamik Parkisha 2016. Out of these three students ChodenSherpa, Sushma Prasad and Yanki Sherpa, Choden was […]

437,784 total views, 27,413 views today

vaisalilama

Watch Baishali Lama Tonight

January 21, 2017

Guys… our daughter Baishali Lama from Salbari will be performing tonight on the show The Voice India Do watch her perform on Battle Rounds on “&TV” from 9 PM 463,359 total views, 27,427 views today Comments comments

463,359 total views, 27,427 views today

dharmatalk

Dharma Talk From 2nd to 5th February at Darjeeling

January 21, 2017

All are cordially invited to attend… What: Dharma Talk Where: Manjushree Centre of Tibetan Culture, Darjeeling When: From 2nd Feb 2017 to 5 Feb 2017 Who: Youth Collaboration with monk Why: Attend to know more about Buddhism get to know more about the : ( 1 ) 2nd Feb Introduction […]

463,375 total views, 27,422 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress