Following the FIR by the chief of the directorate of cinchona, Samuel Rai, CID has arrested G. C. Subba, 65, a former head of the directorate of cinchona and other medicinal plants against the irregularities of fund of Rs. 17.15 crore during his tenure 2010-11 to 2013-14.

The chief judicial magistrate has sent him to 10 days of police remand as per the Pankaj Prasad, assistant public prosecutor.

