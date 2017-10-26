CID arrests GJM’s Delhi unit chief

The Bengal CID on Wednesday arrested from Delhi a Gorkha Jamukti Morcha leader who allegedly arranged for funds for Bimal Gurung and his supporters.

Senior officers of the CID said Manoj Shankar, the head of the Morcha unit in Delhi, was wanted in several cases of arson, violence and murder during the current unrest in the hills that started in June.

“We have arrested Manoj Shankar from Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi and brought him to Calcutta on Wednesday,” said Ajoy Prasad, the special superintendent of police, CID (north Bengal).

Sources in the CID said Shankar played a pivotal role in organising funds and support from Delhi for the latest agitation in the hills.

“Since June, he has been shuttling between New Delhi and the hills. He was also in touch with a section of politicians and the bureaucracy in Delhi to garner support for the statehood cause,” said a senior CID officer.

A frontline leader, Shankar had been the face of Morcha protests and rallies in Delhi for several years now.

[Via: The Telegraph]

277 total views, 277 views today

Comments

comments