CID arrests GJM’s Delhi unit chief

Oct 26, 2017

File Photo

The Bengal CID on Wednesday arrested from Delhi a Gorkha Jamukti Morcha leader who allegedly arranged for funds for Bimal Gurung and his supporters.

Senior officers of the CID said Manoj Shankar, the head of the Morcha unit in Delhi, was wanted in several cases of arson, violence and murder during the current unrest in the hills that started in June.

“We have arrested Manoj Shankar from Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi and brought him to Calcutta on Wednesday,” said Ajoy Prasad, the special superintendent of police, CID (north Bengal).

Sources in the CID said Shankar played a pivotal role in organising funds and support from Delhi for the latest agitation in the hills.

“Since June, he has been shuttling between New Delhi and the hills. He was also in touch with a section of politicians and the bureaucracy in Delhi to garner support for the statehood cause,” said a senior CID officer.

A frontline leader, Shankar had been the face of Morcha protests and rallies in Delhi for several years now.

[Via: The Telegraph]

KALIMPONG SHUTS DOWN

October 26, 2017

Kalimpong town and its outskirts have remained shut today to mourn the death of Kalimpong Municipality Councillor from Ward 16 Barun Bhujel, who died in police custody. While business establishments have remained closed, vehicles were seen plying on the road. 1,281 total views, 1,281 views today Comments comments

DARJEELING, KURSEONG, MIRIK STAY OPEN

October 26, 2017

The day of mourning declared by Yuva Morcha today, following a call by Bimal Gurung to keep the entire hills shut to mourn the death of Gorkhaland activist and Kalimpong Municipality Councillor Barun Bhujel does not seem to have much impact on the daily lives of the people. Three major […]

GNLF TO REVIVE THE DEMAND OF SIXTH SCHEDULE

October 23, 2017

GNLF’s top level party members held a meeting in Darjeeling at Mann Ghisinghs’ resident, where various issues of Darjeeling discussed, most importantly, GNLF has decided to pursue its previous demand Sixth Schedule once again with new strategy. 19,897 total views, 8,393 views today Comments comments

West Bengal Police ransacked my house: Giri

October 19, 2017

GJM general secretary Roshan Giri on Thursday accused the State police of vandalising his home. He told journalists that a police team broke into his house around 12:45 am and took away his computer, two printers and a suitcase containing documents. The police, however, denied any involvement in the incident. […]

Court stops Centre from withdrawing troops from Darjeeling

October 18, 2017

Calcutta High Court orders stay on taking central forces out of Darjeeling: While the Centre has been asked to file an affidavit by October 23, the state government will submit its reply on October 26. 43,300 total views, 8,388 views today Comments comments

