CID to probe into SI’s killing in Darjeeling

Oct 23, 2017

Kolkata, Oct 23 West Bengal CID will probe into the killing of state police sub-inspector Amitava Malik in a firing allegedly by supporters of Bimal Gurung during a police raid at a forest near Darjeeling in search of the absconding GJM chief earlier this month.

Malik was killed on October 13 at Tukvar forest and four other policemen were injured during the raid when the clash with Gurung’s supporters had taken place.

Days after it Darjeeling police had lodged a suo motu FIR against the GJM leader and others in connection with the killing.

“We have taken up the case. We will start our investigations into the death of SI Amitava Malik,” state CID ADGP Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

Besides Gurung, 19 others named in the FIR were booked on charges including murder and arson, state police said.

“Gurung and his associates have been booked for their alleged involvement in violence, arson and killing of an on duty sub-inspector,” a senior police officer said.

West Bengal Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purkayastha had visited Darjeeling after the incident to monitor the situation.

Gurung has been in hiding since August after cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were registered against him for his alleged involvement in several bomb blasts in Darjeeling and adjoining areas.

GNLF TO REVIVE THE DEMAND OF SIXTH SCHEDULE

October 23, 2017

GNLF's top level party members held a meeting in Darjeeling at Mann Ghisinghs' resident, where various issues of Darjeeling discussed, most importantly, GNLF has decided to pursue its previous demand Sixth Schedule once again with new strategy.

West Bengal Police ransacked my house: Giri

October 19, 2017

GJM general secretary Roshan Giri on Thursday accused the State police of vandalising his home. He told journalists that a police team broke into his house around 12:45 am and took away his computer, two printers and a suitcase containing documents. The police, however, denied any involvement in the incident.

Court stops Centre from withdrawing troops from Darjeeling

October 18, 2017

Calcutta High Court orders stay on taking central forces out of Darjeeling: While the Centre has been asked to file an affidavit by October 23, the state government will submit its reply on October 26.

DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF WB POLICE IS IN DARJEELING

October 16, 2017

The Director-General of West Bengal police visited Darjeeling and found normal situation in the hills. He inspected the recent explosion areas and expressed his satisfaction over the work done by the police department.

THIRD ALL-PARTY MEETING HELD

October 16, 2017

The all-party meeting held between the state government and hill parties at the Secretariat in Kolkata and decided to work together for the restoration of peace in the hills. The meeting was attended by Binay Tamang and Anil Thapa, leaders of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Mrs. Tamang and

