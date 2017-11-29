Civic chairman claims support

Writes: RAJEEV RAVIDAS

Kalimpong: Suva Pradhan, the chairman of Kalimpong municipality, on Tuesday said he was confident that he will garner adequate support to defeat the no-confidence motion that the rebel leaders of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha have threatened to bring against him.

On Saturday, Anit Thapa had paraded 15 councillors, including two from the Jana Andolan Party, and claimed that they had shifted their allegiance to his faction. Thapa also said these councillors would table a no-confidence motion against the chairman after November 30.

“I have 100 per cent chances of defeating the no-confidence motion. There are last minute strategies that I cannot spill out to the media, but I am confident,” Pradhan asserted.

Tashi Sherpa, JAP spokesperson, said: “We are yet to exercise our minds on the no-confidence motion. As and when time comes, we will discuss and decide. Whatever decision our party takes, it will be in the interest of the people.”

The JAP denied defection of its councillors to the Binay-Anit lobby and said they remain committed to the party and its ideals. “The are rumours about defection of our two councillors because of their meeting with Thapa on Saturday.

[Darpan pic: 11 Kalimpong Municipality councillors met Minister Arup Biswas in Kolkata along with Anit Thapa on Tuesday and discussed various issues of Kalimpong municipality.]

[Via: The Telegraph]

