Clean Himalayan drive to start soon

In a bid to keep Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a “Clean Himalaya” campaign has been taken up by eastern zonal chapter of Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) the apex body of mountaineering, in association with Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling. The Himalayan Club – Kolkata section and Darjeeling district administration have embarked on a cleaning expedition in and around Sandakphu (11,929 ft) and Phalut region under eastern Himalaya in West Bengal. Different departments of the state government, including Environment, forest and GTA, are also extending their support to this noble venture. Besides cleaning the accumulated garbage, the expedition saw participation of a group of 10 climbers and nature lovers from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and HMI, Darjeeling.

This initiative has made a huge impact on the villagers, tourists and trekkers who are made aware of the importance of keeping the environment clean for maintaining the fragile eco-system of the Himalayas. Earlier, District Magistrate of Darjeeling Shreyashi Dasgupta flagged off the expedition team from HMI campus in the presence of veteran mountaineer and former Deputy Director of Field Training of HMI Dorjee Lahtoo, acting Vice Principal of HMI, Darjeeling Capt Rahul Goel, Vice President of Himalayan Club and IMF East Zone Committee Chairman Manik Banerjee.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Dasgupta praised the efforts to keep the Himalaya clean and motivated the people to maintain and upkeep the environment.

She hoped the trekkers and tourists would also find Sandakphu and Phalut more enjoyable after this expedition. The cleaning expedition, which left Darjeeling on April 30, is scheduled to conclude at Manebhanjang on May 9 next after passing through Sandakphu, Phalut, Kali Pokhri, Gairibas and Tonglu.UNI XC-PC AD1516

[Via: UNI]

