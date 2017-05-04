Latest update May 4th, 2017 5:17 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Clean Himalayan drive to start soon

May 04, 2017 General, Top News Comments Off on Clean Himalayan drive to start soon

File photo

In a bid to keep Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a “Clean Himalaya” campaign has been taken up by eastern zonal chapter of Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) the apex body of mountaineering, in association with Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling. The Himalayan Club – Kolkata section and Darjeeling district administration have embarked on a cleaning expedition in and around Sandakphu (11,929 ft) and Phalut region under eastern Himalaya in West Bengal. Different departments of the state government, including Environment, forest and GTA, are also extending their support to this noble venture. Besides cleaning the accumulated garbage, the expedition saw participation of a group of 10 climbers and nature lovers from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and HMI, Darjeeling.

This initiative has made a huge impact on the villagers, tourists and trekkers who are made aware of the importance of keeping the environment clean for maintaining the fragile eco-system of the Himalayas. Earlier, District Magistrate of Darjeeling Shreyashi Dasgupta flagged off the expedition team from HMI campus in the presence of veteran mountaineer and former Deputy Director of Field Training of HMI Dorjee Lahtoo, acting Vice Principal of HMI, Darjeeling Capt Rahul Goel, Vice President of Himalayan Club and IMF East Zone Committee Chairman Manik Banerjee.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Dasgupta praised the efforts to keep the Himalaya clean and motivated the people to maintain and upkeep the environment.

She hoped the trekkers and tourists would also find Sandakphu and Phalut more enjoyable after this expedition. The cleaning expedition, which left Darjeeling on April 30, is scheduled to conclude at Manebhanjang on May 9 next after passing through Sandakphu, Phalut, Kali Pokhri, Gairibas and Tonglu.UNI XC-PC AD1516

[Via: UNI]

31 total views, 31 views today

Comments

comments

Thurbo white tea a big hit
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

WAKE UP DARJEELING MUNICIPALITY

May 3, 2017

Writes: Mr. Sanjay Pradhan “The garbage pit in the Chandmari area ward no. 26, Darjeeling, which is located right next to the main gate of Lloyd Botanic Garden gets overflowed by garbage. But the said pit is cleared by the concerned department seldom. 13,415 total views, 4,389 views today Comments comments

13,415 total views, 4,389 views today

बिशव मई दिवसको अवसरमा खरसाग मा स्वतन्त्र गोरखा समिक संगठन को मई दिवस

May 3, 2017

अाज बिशव मई दिवसको अवसरमा खरसाग मा स्वतन्त्र गोरखा समिक संगठन को तर्फबाट खरसाग मा दैनिक काम गर्ने हरूलाई संगठन ले LIC गरिदिने भएको छ।।। मई दिवसको अवसरमा मा संगठन ले आफ्नो सदस्य हरू लाई LIC गरी दिने निर्णय संगठन को अध्यक्ष शरण विशवकम साथै सचिव एलजिन बाहमण ले लिएको […]

10,725 total views, 3,337 views today

Let’s Green Darjeeling Organise Free Health Camps

May 3, 2017

Let’s Green Darjeeling (LGD) organised free health camps at Singla village (North Tukvar) on Sunday (30th April) and in Kurseong near Dowhill on Monday (1st May). 10,823 total views, 3,339 views today Comments comments

10,823 total views, 3,339 views today

Kalimpong Half Marathon 2017 organized by ‘Run with Roshni Foundation’

May 3, 2017

Third Kalimpong Half Marathon (KHM) or the first Half Marathon after Kalimpong has been declared a district was organised by ‘Run with Roshni Foundation’ (RWRF) on 1st May, 2017. 10,834 total views, 3,337 views today Comments comments

10,834 total views, 3,337 views today

Mani Trust Organise Health Check-Up Camp

May 3, 2017

Mani Trust organised a Health Check-Up Camp on May 1 under its initiative “Health for Helpless” in association with Zumba Zone, Darjeeling and Mitragan Seva Yuwa Sangh at Dhoteriya Tea Estate in Darjeeling. 10,909 total views, 3,338 views today Comments comments

10,909 total views, 3,338 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress