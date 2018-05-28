Latest update May 28th, 2018 7:53 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

CM glare on hill boards

May 28, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on CM glare on hill boards

A flex welcoming Mamata along NH31 near Darjeeling More in Siliguri on Sunday. Picture by Passang Yolmo

Darjeeling: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Kalimpong starting from Monday is expected to be a watershed moment for the future of 15 development boards that have been formed in the hills.

The chairman of a development board admitted that the chief minister was expected to hold a meeting with representatives of the 15 bodies during her four-day stay in Kalimpong from May 28.

“As per our information, a meeting will take place with the board representatives. The agenda is not yet clear but the state’s thrust is on peace, prosperity and development. Some of the boards have not received funds for the 2018-19 financial year,” said the board head.

The meeting with the board’s head is likely to take place on May 29.

Even though Mamata had held a meeting with the board’s representatives at the Raj Bhavan here in February, the Kalimponng session is being keenly looked upon by the board members. This is largely because she had expected much support from the boards but the same was not forthcoming during the last phase of the Gorkhaland agitation.

The chairmen of two boards for the Khas and Rai had resigned during the agitation period. Also, many executive members of other boards tendered their resignations during the agitation.

“The support she was expecting was from the board leaders during the agitation was not visible. After an attack on the house of former Khas board chairman in Kalimpong, the board leaders decided to lie low. Such was the situation that even the Trinamul leaders from the hills had to remain low during that period,” said an observer.

It was then that Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa decided to oppose Bimal Gurung’s mode of agitation.

“In this context, it would be interesting to note whether the chief minister will continue to support the boards in the same manner as she had been doing earlier,” said an observer.

During the 2013 Gorkhaland agitation, the Lepcha board had mobilised support in Kalimpong and helped Mamata Banerjee visit Kalimpong in the middle of the movement.

“There is no little doubt that the chief minister holds the members of the Lepcha board in high esteem. However, it is to be seen whether she still has a similar thought over the functionaries of other boards,” said another observer.

[Via: The Telegraph]

10 total views, 1 views today

Comments

comments

Darjeeling hills greet Mamata Banerjee on her arrival in Kalimpong
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bhartiya Gorkha Janajati Sangarsha Mahasang Meet With MP, Not PM

May 8, 2018

Today a team of Bhartiya Gorkha Janajati Sangarsha Mahasang members, called upon the Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia. BGJSM will be meeting with Ms. Maini and her team on May 9, who is currently leading the team on behalf of the Central government to look into the issue of 11 Gorkha […]

103,947 total views, 136 views today

PM to remind ST status for 11 Gorkha communities

May 5, 2018

Kanchan Gurung, president of Bharatiya Gorkha Janajati Sangharsha Mahasangh, and his delegation is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 8 in New Delhi to push for Schedule Tribe status for 11 Gorkha communities. 120,463 total views, 136 views today Comments comments

120,463 total views, 136 views today

Chief Minister’s Bravery Award 2017

May 5, 2018

The Governor has been pleased to accord approval of the following officers for awarding chief minister bravery award 2017 as per prescribed criteria. # Shree Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, IPS, SP, Darjeeling # Shri Soumyajit Roy, IC Sadar PS, Darjeeling # Late SI Amitava Mallik (Posthumous), Sadar PS, Darjeeling # SI […]

120,473 total views, 136 views today

After court order, poll panel fixes April 23 as last date for nominations

April 22, 2018

Acting on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations in the panchayat polls to April 23. According to the latest notification by the poll panel, the scrutiny of the nominations submitted will be held on […]

188,717 total views, 136 views today

Judge Loya verdict

April 20, 2018

No one, without an investigation, can decide whether death is natural or not CONGRESS after the Supreme Court said Justice BH Loya had a natural death and ruled out a probe 198,145 total views, 136 views today Comments comments

198,145 total views, 136 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress