Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive at Bagdogra Airport on November 20. She will then head for Uttarkanya in Jalpaiguri. On 21 November, she will be attending a bipartite talk between the state government and Hill political parties at Pintail Village.

On November 22, she is scheduled to hold an administrative meeting at Uttarkanya to be attended by various Community Development Boards from the Hills. The same day she will be departing for Kolkata.

