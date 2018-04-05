Corruption slur on hill boards

Darjeeling district Left leaders on Monday accused the state government of allowing corruption at the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and in other development boards in the hills.

The leaders have also demanded a high-level inquiry on the functioning and utilisation of funds of all the boards, including the GTA.

“We condemn the manner in which the state has allowed the GTA to function by forming a board of administrators. The state is allowing the functionaries to indulge in corruption. We want the GTA board to be formed in a proper manner through elections,” Asok Bhattacharya, Siliguri MLA and mayor, said.

“We want a thorough inquiry of the functioning of the bodies, the projects taken up by them and utilisation of funds,” Bhattacharya added.

Trinamul leaders denied Bhattacharya’s claim.

“Bhattacharya and his party colleagues should clarify as why, for several years, the then Left government did not took any initiative to conduct proper audits of DGHC that was provided with hundreds of crore,” said a Trinamul leader.

[Via: The Telegraph]

