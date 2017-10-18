Court stops Centre from withdrawing troops from Darjeeling Calcutta High Court orders stay on taking central forces out of Darjeeling: While the Centre has been asked to file an affidavit by October 23, the state government will submit its reply on October 26. 1,360 total views, 1,360 views today Comments comments 1,360 total views, 1,360 views today

DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF WB POLICE IS IN DARJEELING The Director-General of West Bengal police visited Darjeeling and found normal situation in the hills. He inspected the recent explosion areas and expressed his satisfaction over the work done by the police department.

THIRD ALL-PARTY MEETING HELD The all-party meeting held between the state government and hill parties at the Secretariat in Kolkata and decided to work together for the restoration of peace in the hills. The meeting was attended by Binay Tamang and Anil Thapa, leaders of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Mrs. Tamang and […]

MASSIVE FIRE – Patleybas Engulfs in Flames Massive fire engulfed Patleybas village last night, burning down GJM Chief Bimal Gurung's associate, Dinesh Thing's house to grounds. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.